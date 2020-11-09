 

Seagen Highlights Immuno-Oncology Data from Broad Portfolio During SITC Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced the presentation of immuno-oncology data from its broad pipeline of therapies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting 2020, taking place virtually November 9-14, 2020. Six abstracts will highlight the company’s continued progress in advancing innovative research for marketed and late-stage antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and innovative empowered antibody pipeline utilizing its proprietary sugar-engineering antibody (SEA) technology.

Data presented at SITC will demonstrate how Seagen’s monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE)-based ADCs induce immunogenic cell death (ICD) by activating the innate immune cells and changing the tumor microenvironment to a more inflammatory state thereby enhancing the efficacy of other cancer immunotherapies. These findings will be presented for tisotumab vedotin, ladiratuzumab vedotin and across vedotin-based ADCs (Abstracts #617, #618 and #323).

“Our vedotin-based ADC research at SITC illustrates the impact of immunogenic cell death on the tumor microenvironment,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “Importantly, these data support the mechanistic rationale for combining vedotin-based ADCs with immuno-oncology therapies in the clinic.”

Data will also be presented utilizing Seagen’s proprietary SEA technology, which produces nonfucosylated antibodies that uniquely enhance activity targeting key immune modulating receptors. Preclinical data will be presented from SEA-TGT (Abstract #250), a novel investigational nonfucosylated human IgG1 TIGIT antibody. SEA-TGT is in an ongoing phase 1 clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and lymphoma (NCT04254107). In addition, preclinical data will be presented for SEA-CD40 (Abstract #438), a novel investigational, nonfucosylated human IgG1 antibody targeted to CD40, an immune stimulatory receptor found on antigen-presenting cells. SEA-CD40 is in a phase 1 trial for pancreatic cancer in combination with chemotherapy and a PD-1 inhibitor (NCT02376699).

“We believe our immuno-oncology candidates have a best-in-class potential, creating a strong foundation for our immunotherapy pipeline,” said Scott Peterson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research at Seagen. “Data presented at SITC demonstrate that our sugar-engineered antibodies are differentiated and have the potential to improve efficacy and address unmet needs in cancer.”

