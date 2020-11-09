 

American Shared Hospital Services Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy solutions, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST. Third quarter 2020 financial results will be released premarket the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Teleconference Date/Time

Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (888) 466-9845 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter passcode number: 6465095#. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.  

A replay of the call will be available at the following link through November 26, 2020: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7f7iwanm

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services.  AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain).  The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR Linac systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com

Contacts:

American Shared Hospital Services
Ray Stachowiak
Chief Executive Officer
rstachowiak@ashs.com

Investor Relations
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
P: (646) 762-4518
sprince@pcgadvisory.com


American Shared Hospital Services Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology …

