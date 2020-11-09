 

Outset Medical Appoints Steve Williamson as Chief Commercial Officer

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced the appointment of Steve Williamson as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Williamson will lead Outset’s commercial and service organizations as adoption of the Tablo Hemodialysis System continues to spread rapidly across the full spectrum of dialysis care, from hospitals to home.

“This year we have driven meaningful penetration within top regional and national health systems, and received FDA clearance for home,” said Leslie Trigg, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we rapidly scale our organization to meet demand, Steve’s customer-centric, agile approach, combined with his ability to build high performance teams and culture will help fuel Outset for long-term growth.”

Mr. Williamson joins Outset Medical with over two decades of experience in the medical technology industry. Prior to joining Outset, he served as the Worldwide President for the approximately $1.5B Peripheral Intervention (PI) business unit of BD, joining BD as part of the C.R. Bard acquisition in 2017. In the eight years he ran PI, Steve drove significant revenue growth along with a robust cadence of innovative product launches, numerous acquisitions and global expansion for the End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), and Oncology businesses. Mr. Williamson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and an MBA from Bentley College.

“I am incredibly excited to join Outset and lead commercial efforts for Tablo, which provides a tremendous opportunity to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis for providers while improving the experience of patients,” said Mr. Williamson. “The innovative platform and its ability to provide a solution for a drastically underserved patient population were significant factors in my decision to join Outset. I look forward to working with the team at Outset and supporting the company’s continued success, growth, and commitment to dialysis patients.”

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

