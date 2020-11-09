Diodes Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Commenting on the results, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Third quarter results were better than expected due to a strong recovery in Asia followed by North America, contributing to record revenue in our automotive, consumer and computing end markets. Total worldwide point of sale (POS) revenue increased 19% sequentially and reached a record in the quarter, driven by record POS revenue in Asia at 20% and 16% growth in both Europe and North America. Our record sales in the automotive market grew 18% sequentially and over 5% year-over-year to 11% of total revenue, reflecting Diodes continued success in expanding application opportunities across new and existing customers while further increasing Diodes semiconductor content per vehicle. Additionally, we continued to gain strong momentum with our Pericom IC products in both the automotive and computing markets, and we also saw a resurgence in the consumer market, which has increased approximately 30% from the first quarter of this year.

“In fact, our total revenue has increased 10% from the first quarter of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic with net income increasing approximately 35%, demonstrating both the resiliency of our business as well as the solid leverage in our operating model. We expect to further extend our growth momentum as we continue to see broad-based improvements across our target end markets and geographies, which at the mid-point of our fourth quarter guidance represents the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history. These expectations exclude any contribution from our proposed acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor that is expected to close at the end of November.”

Third Quarter 2020

Revenue for third quarter 2020 was $309.5 million, compared to $288.7 million in the second quarter 2020 and $323.7 million in the third quarter 2019.

GAAP gross profit for the third quarter 2020 was $111.1 million, or 35.9 percent of revenue, compared to the second quarter 2020 of $101.5 million, or 35.2 percent of revenue, and the third quarter 2019 of $122.0 million, or 37.7 percent of revenue.

GAAP operating expenses for third quarter 2020 were $73.2 million, or 23.7 percent of revenue, and on a non-GAAP basis were $68.9 million, or 22.3 percent of revenue, which excludes $4.0 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible asset expenses and $0.3 million of acquisition-related costs. GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter 2020 were $70.6 million, or 24.5 percent of revenue and in the third quarter 2019 were $73.3 million, or 22.7 percent of revenue.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $27.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $21.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in second quarter 2020 and GAAP net income of $38.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in third quarter 2019.

Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP adjusted net income was $32.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, which excluded, net of tax, $3.3 million of non-cash acquisition-related intangible asset amortization costs of acquisition-related costs and $2.4 million of acquisition-related financing and other costs. This compares to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $28.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020 and $41.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2019

The following is an unaudited summary reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income and per share data, net of tax (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP net income $ 27,152 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,266 Acquisition-related financing costs 2,130 Acquisition-related costs 238 Non-GAAP net income $ 32,786 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.62

Note: Throughout this release, we refer to “net income attributable to common stockholders” as “net income.”

(See the reconciliation tables of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income near the end of this release for further details.)

Included in third quarter 2020 GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $5.0 million, net of tax, of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) and non-GAAP adjusted EPS would have increased by $0.09 per diluted share for third quarter 2020, $0.09 for second quarter 2020 and $0.09 for third quarter 2019.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), which represents earnings before net interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, in the third quarter 2020 was $63.3 million, or 20.5 percent of revenue, compared to $55.3 million, or 19.2 percent of revenue, in the second quarter 2020 and $78.3 million, or 24.2 percent of revenue, in the third quarter 2019. For a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, see the table near the end of this release for further details.

For third quarter 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $39.7 million. Net cash flow was a positive $85.2 million, including $105 million of an additional draw-down of debt as a partial currency hedge associated with the anticipated close of the Lite-On acquisition and a pay-down of long-term debt in the amount of $49.7 million. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) was $21.9 million, which includes $17.8 million of capital expenditures.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $591 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Long-term debt (including the current portion) totaled approximately $346 million and working capital was approximately $893 million.

The results announced today are preliminary and unaudited, as they are subject to the Company finalizing its closing procedures and customary quarterly review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. As such, these results are subject to revision until the Company files its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Business Outlook

Dr. Lu concluded, “Building on our growth momentum in the third quarter and record POS results, we expect fourth quarter revenue to increase to a record of approximately $324 million, plus or minus 3 percent, which at the mid-point represents growth of 4.7 percent sequentially and 7.6 percent year-over-year, which is significantly above typical seasonal results over the past 5 years of down 4 percent. These revenue expectations exclude any contribution from the Lite-On Semiconductor acquisition, which is expected to close at the end of November. We expect GAAP gross margin to be 36 percent, plus or minus 1 percent. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, are expected to be approximately 22.0 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent. We expect non-GAAP net interest expense to be approximately $1.5 million. Our income tax rate is expected to be 18 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, and shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the fourth quarter are anticipated to be approximately 53.0 million.”

Purchase accounting adjustments related to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.3 million, after tax, for Pericom and previous acquisitions is not included in these non-GAAP estimates. Also not included is $3.3 million of Lite-On acquisition-related financing costs.

Conference Call

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 309,459 $ 323,674 $ 878,845 $ 947,973 Cost of goods sold 198,369 201,628 570,421 591,528 Gross profit 111,090 122,046 308,424 356,445 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 44,651 46,123 132,238 137,143 Research and development 24,469 22,689 69,469 66,566 Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 4,007 4,519 12,249 13,539 Other operating income 108 - (108 ) (158 ) Total operating expense 73,235 73,331 213,848 217,090 Income from operations 37,855 48,715 94,576 139,355 Other income (expense) Interest income 138 272 579 1,780 Interest expense (3,745 ) (2,007 ) (7,643 ) (6,163 ) Foreign currency loss, net (2,618 ) (822 ) (6,143 ) (1,382 ) Other income 1,627 2,577 2,902 5,056 (Expense) Income (4,598 ) 20 (10,305 ) (709 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 33,257 48,735 84,271 138,646 Income tax provision 5,871 10,613 15,097 32,085 Net income 27,386 38,122 69,174 106,561 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (234 ) (62 ) (821 ) (501 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 27,152 $ 38,060 $ 68,353 $ 106,060 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.75 $ 1.33 $ 2.09 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.73 $ 1.30 $ 2.05 Number of shares used in earnings per share computation: Basic 51,825 50,998 51,563 50,687 Diluted 52,729 51,869 52,612 51,699 Note: Throughout this release, we refer to “net income attributable to common stockholders” as “net income.”

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2020: Operating

Expenses Other

Income

(Expense) Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 27,152 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 0.51 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,007 (741 ) 3,266 Acquisition-related financing costs 2,698 (568 ) 2,130 Acquisition-related costs 300 (62 ) 238 Non-GAAP $ 32,786 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 52,729 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.62

Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP net income was approximately $5.0 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.09 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2019: Operating

Expenses Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 38,060 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 0.73 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,518 (818 ) 3,700 Acquisition related costs 471 (95 ) 376 Land sale inspection extension fee (300 ) 63 (237 ) Non-GAAP $ 41,899 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 51,869 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.81

Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP net income was approximately $4.4 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.09 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020: Operating

Expenses Other Income

(Expense) Income

Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 68,353 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 1.30 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 12,249 (2,249 ) 10,000 Acquisition-related financing costs 6,118 (1,343 ) 4,775 Acquisition-related costs 1,124 (230 ) 894 Board-member retirement costs 1,705 (358 ) 1,347 Non-GAAP $ 85,369 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 52,612 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.62

Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP net income was approximately $13.4 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.25 per share.

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019: Operating

Expenses Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 106,060 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 2.05 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 13,538 (2,448 ) 11,090 Acquisition related costs 471 (95 ) 376 Land sale inspection extension fee (300 ) 63 (237 ) Non-GAAP $ 117,289 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 51,699 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.27

Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP net income was approximately $12.1 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.23 per share.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

The Company’s financial statements present net income and earnings per share that are calculated using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management makes adjustments to the GAAP measures that it feels are necessary to allow investors and other readers of the Company’s financial releases to view the Company’s operating results as viewed by the Company’s management, board of directors and research analysts in the semiconductor industry. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with, and should not be considered alternatives or necessarily superior to, GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The explanation of the adjustments made in the table above, are set forth below:

Detail of non-GAAP adjustments

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets – The Company excluded this item, including amortization of developed technologies and customer relationships. The fair value of the acquisition-related intangible assets is amortized using straight-line methods which approximate the proportion of future cash flows estimated to be generated each period over the estimated useful life of the applicable assets. The Company believes that exclusion of this item is appropriate because a significant portion of the purchase price for its acquisitions was allocated to the intangible assets that have short lives and exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses. In addition, the Company excluded this item because there is significant variability and unpredictability among companies with respect to this expense.

Acquisition related financing costs – The Company excluded expenses associated with a new credit facility and refinance of existing debt to prepare for the acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor. The Company believes the exclusion of the acquisition related financing costs provides investors with a more accurate reflection of costs likely to be incurred in the absence of an unusual event such as an acquisition and facilitates comparisons with the results of other periods that may not reflect such costs.

Acquisition related costs – The Company excluded expenses associated with the acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor, which consisted of advisory, legal and other professional and consulting fees. These costs were expensed as they were incurred and as services were received, and in which the corresponding tax adjustments were made for the non-deductible portions of these expenses. The Company believes the exclusion of the acquisition related costs provides investors with a more accurate reflection of costs likely to be incurred in the absence of an unusual event such as an acquisition and facilitates comparisons with the results of other periods that may not reflect such costs.

Board member retirement costs – The Company excluded expenses in connection with the retirement of a member of the Company’s board of directors. The Company modified that director’s unvested RSU grants to vest upon his retirement. The shares subject to the modified grants will be released that board member as if they were vesting under the original vesting timeline. In connection with this modification the Company recorded additional expense of approximately $1.7 million.

Land sale inspection extension fee – The Company excluded receipt of inspection extension fees related to the sale of the land located in Plano, TX. This fee is paid by the land purchaser for the right to extend the sale close date, and the fee is not applied to the purchase price. The Company feels it is appropriate to exclude these fees since they don’t represent ongoing operating income and their exclusion will present investors with a more accurate indication of our continuing operations.

CASH FLOW ITEMS

Free cash flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP)

FCF for the third quarter of 2020 is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flow from operations. For the third quarter of 2020, FCF was $21.9 million, which represents the cash and cash equivalents that we are able to generate after taking into account cash outlays required to maintain or expand property, plant and equipment. FCF is important because it allows us to pursue opportunities to develop new products, make acquisitions and reduce debt.

CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

EBITDA represents earnings before net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization. Management believes EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, such as financial institutions in extending credit, in evaluating companies in our industry and provides further clarity on our profitability. In addition, management uses EBITDA, along with other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. The calculation of EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, operating in different income tax jurisdictions, and accounting effects of capital spending, including the impact of our asset base, which can differ depending on the book value of assets and the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP, and when analyzing our operating performance, investors should use EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income from operations and net income, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. For example, our EBITDA takes into account all net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization without taking into account any amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest. Furthermore, EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (per-GAAP) $ 27,152 $ 38,060 $ 68,353 $ 106,060 Plus: Interest expense, net 3,607 1,736 7,064 4,383 Income tax provision 5,871 10,613 15,097 32,085 Depreciation and amortization 26,699 27,888 81,043 82,805 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 63,329 $ 78,297 $ 171,557 $ 225,333

DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30 December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 587,643 $ 258,390 Short-term investments 3,014 4,825 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,056 and $4,866 at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 261,782 260,322 Inventories 260,289 236,472 Prepaid expenses and other 101,961 49,950 Total current assets 1,214,689 809,959 Property, plant and equipment, net 453,487 469,574 Deferred income tax 23,566 17,516 Goodwill 155,492 141,318 Intangible assets, net 114,306 119,523 Other 71,112 81,494 Total assets $ 2,032,652 $ 1,639,384 Liabilities Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 70,746 $ 13,342 Accounts payable 127,315 122,148 Accrued liabilities and other 103,259 100,571 Income tax payable 5,235 16,156 Current portion of long-term debt 14,978 33,105 Total current liabilities 321,533 285,322 Long-term debt, net of current portion 330,766 64,401 Deferred tax liabilities 14,445 16,333 Other long-term liabilities 114,857 120,545 Total liabilities 781,601 486,601 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - par value $1.00 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.66 2/3 per share; 70,000,000 shares authorized;

51,945,299 and 51,206,969, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 35,628 35,111 Additional paid-in capital 440,944 427,262 Retained earnings 858,311 789,958 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,494,080 and 1,457,206 shares held as of September 30,

2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (39,205 ) (37,768 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (97,105 ) (108,139 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,198,573 1,106,424 Noncontrolling interest 52,478 46,359 Total equity 1,251,051 1,152,783 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,032,652 $ 1,639,384

