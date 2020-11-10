Tortoise Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, TPZ and TEAF

Distribution

Amount

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. TYG $0.3000

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. NTG $0.3100

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. TTP $0.1600

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. TPZ $0.0500

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund TEAF $0.0750

The TYG, NTG, TTP and TPZ distributions are payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 23, 2020. TEAF monthly distributions are payable on December 31, 2020, January 29, 2021 and February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on the respective dates of December 24, 2020, January 22, 2021 and February 19, 2021.

2020 Tax Characterization Information

For tax purposes, 0 to 10% of TYG and NTG’s 2020 distributions are expected to be characterized as qualified dividend income, with the remainder as return of capital; 0 to 10% of TTP and NDP’s 2020 distributions are expected to be characterized as dividend income, with the remainder as return of capital; 50 to 60% of TPZ’s 2020 distributions are expected to be characterized as dividend income with the remainder as return of capital; and 50 to 60% of TEAF’s 2020 distributions are expected to be characterized as dividend income with the remainder as return of capital.

A final determination of the characterization will be made in January 2021 and you will receive a form 1099-DIV for each fund in which you are invested.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG and NTG is estimated to be 100% return of capital, the source of distributions for NDP is estimated to be approximately 90 to 100% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital, and the source of distributions for TEAF is estimated to be approximately 65 to 75% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.