 

DGAP-News Publication of the quarterly figures for the first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.11.2020, 07:45  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Publication of the quarterly figures for the first nine months of 2020

10.11.2020 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of the quarterly figures for the first nine months of 2020

- Order intake increased by 31% to € 206.7 million compared to the previous year

- Sales after nine months increased by 33% from € 131.1 million to € 173.9 million

- EBIT improves from € -5.7 million to € 12.2 million

- EBIT margin after three quarters reaches 7.0% (previous year -4.3%)

- Net cash position rose to € 15.0 million (previous year € -6.6 million)

- Free cash flow reached € 27.8 million after € -28.7 million in the previous year

Garching, November 10, 2020 - SUSS MicroTec, a leading manufacturer of systems and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, publishes its quarterly report for the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

The positive development of the first half of 2020 continued in the third quarter of 2020, despite the uncertainties caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. One reason for the positive development is the increasing digitization of our communication, which means that the need for high-performance data networks is growing rapidly. The need for area-wide network coverage with high bandwidth and thus high transmission speeds is becoming comprehensively visible and is driving the move to the 5G communications standard worldwide. The expansion of the production for 5G-compatible components is one of the big drivers for the increased demand for our production machines, especially for coaters and mask aligners.

Sales of € 60.6 million in Q3 2020 are € 23.5 million or 63.3 percent above the € 37.1 million of the same quarter of the previous year. The EBIT reached a value of € 9.0 million in Q3 2020 and is thus € 13.9 million above the € -4.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The EBIT margin in Q3 2020 is 14.9 percent after -13.2 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Seite 1 von 4
SUESS MicroTec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: *** Süss Microtec AG ***
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Publication of the quarterly figures for the first nine months of 2020 DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Publication of the quarterly figures for the first nine months of 2020 10.11.2020 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
HYPOPORT SE: Neuer Geschäftsführer bei der E&P Pensionsmanagement GmbH
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen der ersten drei Quartale 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SIMONA plans to acquire Turkish market leader in PVC foam sheets
EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: Alle Vorträge jetzt auch online abrufbar / Sichern Sie ...
artnet AG: Artnet und der Verband Chinesischer Auktionatoren veröffentlichen Global Chinese Art Auction ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Veröffentlichung der Quartalszahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020 (deutsch)
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Veröffentlichung der Quartalszahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
04.11.20
SÜSS Microtec erwartet für 2020 höhere Gewinnspanne
04.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr wird erhöht (deutsch)
04.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr wird erhöht
04.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Increased earnings forecast for the full fiscal year
03.11.20
Warburg’s Conviction List: November der Entscheidungen: Welche Aktien Börsen-Profis diesen Monat im Blick haben
26.10.20
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Quartalsergebnis im dritten Quartal 2020 deutlich über Vorjahr (deutsch)
26.10.20
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Results for Q3 2020 well above previous year
26.10.20
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Quartalsergebnis im dritten Quartal 2020 deutlich über Vorjahr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
3.049
*** Süss Microtec AG ***