Publication of the quarterly figures for the first nine months of 2020

DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Publication of the quarterly figures for the first nine months of 2020 10.11.2020 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Order intake increased by 31% to € 206.7 million compared to the previous year

- Sales after nine months increased by 33% from € 131.1 million to € 173.9 million

- EBIT improves from € -5.7 million to € 12.2 million

- EBIT margin after three quarters reaches 7.0% (previous year -4.3%)

- Net cash position rose to € 15.0 million (previous year € -6.6 million)

- Free cash flow reached € 27.8 million after € -28.7 million in the previous year

Garching, November 10, 2020 - SUSS MicroTec, a leading manufacturer of systems and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, publishes its quarterly report for the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

The positive development of the first half of 2020 continued in the third quarter of 2020, despite the uncertainties caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. One reason for the positive development is the increasing digitization of our communication, which means that the need for high-performance data networks is growing rapidly. The need for area-wide network coverage with high bandwidth and thus high transmission speeds is becoming comprehensively visible and is driving the move to the 5G communications standard worldwide. The expansion of the production for 5G-compatible components is one of the big drivers for the increased demand for our production machines, especially for coaters and mask aligners.

Sales of € 60.6 million in Q3 2020 are € 23.5 million or 63.3 percent above the € 37.1 million of the same quarter of the previous year. The EBIT reached a value of € 9.0 million in Q3 2020 and is thus € 13.9 million above the € -4.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The EBIT margin in Q3 2020 is 14.9 percent after -13.2 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.