 

Uxin’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) Increases to 30 during Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 12:00  |  57   |   |   

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, recently announced that the Net Promoter Score (NPS) from its latest survey increased to 30 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 10 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in NPS indicates improving customer satisfaction and growing trust in the Uxin brand as the Company enhances overall customer experience and offers quality value-for-money used cars and best-in-class purchasing services.

The survey nets percentages of promoters for Uxin’s products and services (those who will keep buying and refer Uxin to others) against detractors (those who are unhappy with and complain about Uxin’s offerings) for a Net Promoter Score, or NPS. In the September quarter, the percentage of promoters increased to 52%, while the percentage of detractors decreased to 22%.

Uxin focused on three initiatives during the September quarter to drive enhancements in customer experience and satisfaction. First, The Company addressed used car quality and condition by adopting stricter standards in selecting and inspecting cars. Not only have these standards enhanced the quality of its overall used car inventory, but they also lowered the rate of car returns and claims due to quality-related issues. Uxin also introduced new car detailing and reconditioning services to ensure the car’s like-new condition, consistently offering customers a more attractive alternative to buying a new car that offers great value. Second, Uxin refined their on-demand service delivery. Uxin introduced an innovative way to set up WeChat service groups between customers and Uxin sales and service personnel. Once a customer decides to purchase a used car from Uxin and places the order, this service feature offers continuous access to support and convenient communication throughout the entire process of purchasing and driving the used car. Third, Uxin shortened the waiting period between initial ordering and final delivery of cars. The Company optimized the entire fulfillment process, including execution of more timely title transfers, once customers have placed orders.

Seite 1 von 3
Uxin Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uxin’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) Increases to 30 during Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, recently announced that the Net Promoter Score (NPS) from its latest survey increased to 30 for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Uxin Launches Proprietary Used Car Rating System

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
2
Wer hat News von Uxin und welche Einschätzungen habt Ihr?
20.10.20
2
UXIN Limited - Auch in China gibt's Gebrauchtwagen