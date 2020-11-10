Uxin’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) Increases to 30 during Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, recently announced that the Net Promoter Score (NPS) from its latest survey increased to 30 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 10 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in NPS indicates improving customer satisfaction and growing trust in the Uxin brand as the Company enhances overall customer experience and offers quality value-for-money used cars and best-in-class purchasing services.



The survey nets percentages of promoters for Uxin’s products and services (those who will keep buying and refer Uxin to others) against detractors (those who are unhappy with and complain about Uxin’s offerings) for a Net Promoter Score, or NPS. In the September quarter, the percentage of promoters increased to 52%, while the percentage of detractors decreased to 22%.