Uxin’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) Increases to 30 during Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, recently announced that the Net Promoter
Score (NPS) from its latest survey increased to 30 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 10 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in NPS indicates improving customer
satisfaction and growing trust in the Uxin brand as the Company enhances overall customer experience and offers quality value-for-money used cars and best-in-class purchasing services.
The survey nets percentages of promoters for Uxin’s products and services (those who will keep buying and refer Uxin to others) against detractors (those who are unhappy with and complain about Uxin’s offerings) for a Net Promoter Score, or NPS. In the September quarter, the percentage of promoters increased to 52%, while the percentage of detractors decreased to 22%.
Uxin focused on three initiatives during the September quarter to drive enhancements in customer experience and satisfaction. First, The Company addressed used car quality and condition by adopting stricter standards in selecting and inspecting cars. Not only have these standards enhanced the quality of its overall used car inventory, but they also lowered the rate of car returns and claims due to quality-related issues. Uxin also introduced new car detailing and reconditioning services to ensure the car’s like-new condition, consistently offering customers a more attractive alternative to buying a new car that offers great value. Second, Uxin refined their on-demand service delivery. Uxin introduced an innovative way to set up WeChat service groups between customers and Uxin sales and service personnel. Once a customer decides to purchase a used car from Uxin and places the order, this service feature offers continuous access to support and convenient communication throughout the entire process of purchasing and driving the used car. Third, Uxin shortened the waiting period between initial ordering and final delivery of cars. The Company optimized the entire fulfillment process, including execution of more timely title transfers, once customers have placed orders.
