 

ADTRAN Announces Mosaic One for End-to-End Network Visibility

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced Mosaic One, a cloud-based network and service optimization platform that simplifies the deployment of broadband services. The platform collects, correlates and analyzes data from the broadband network gateway, the broadband access network and the in-home network to proactively address service issues and improve the subscriber experience. By simplifying network operations through automation, service providers can invest their resources in building out their network and driving revenue-generating services rather than investing in manual and siloed network operations processes.

Service providers are now supporting a broad range of high-bandwidth applications, like streaming video and cloud gaming, to an increasing number of wireless devices in the home. This drives up broadband network congestion and creates increasingly complex in-home networks that are challenging to manage and troubleshoot. Additionally, many service providers have siloed applications that manage interdependent systems. This creates further challenges when service issues arise, making it difficult to quickly and definitively pinpoint and correct the issue before it impacts subscriber experience.

Mosaic One combines a rich set of data visualization, analysis and optimization tools with an open, multi-vendor architecture to streamline and simplify network operations. In addition to a centralized dashboard view of the network, Mosaic One provides advanced tools to assess bandwidth capacity, isolate pain points in the network and identify subscribers that would benefit the most from service upgrades. These capabilities improve customer experience while providing revenue-generating insights to the marketing organization.

“ADTRAN continues to enhance and expand our software capabilities so that we can help our customers build more automated and intelligent networks,” said Robert Conger, Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “Mosaic One will present new levels of efficiency across the network, as it unifies network and subscriber data that has always been disparate. It equips service providers with real-time information about the health of the network. Instead of working to understand why or where an issue occurred, they can refocus their attention on accelerating service revenue and customer growth.”

Mosaic One works seamlessly with ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Suite and Mosaic Network Suite, as well as third-party technology to ensure quick, flexible integration. In this year alone, ADTRAN has won 82 new Mosaic customers. Mosaic applications will continue to be offered as a software toolset or as a service. For more information, please visit: www.adtran.com/MosaicOne.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

