 

Deswell Announces First Half 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Deswell Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSWL) today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal 2021, ended September 30, 2020.

Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were $27.7 million, a decrease of 26.6% compared to net sales of $37.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019. Net sales decreased by 40.4% to $8.7 million in the plastic segment and decreased by 17.8% to $18.9 million in the Company’s electronic segment.

Total gross margin increased to 20.2% of net sales during the six months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 17.4% of net sales in the same period last year. Gross profit margin in the plastic segment decreased slightly to 20.4% of net sales for the first half of fiscal 2021, compared to 21.0% of net sales for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The slight decrease in gross profit and margin in the plastic segment was mainly due to an increase in factory overheads as a percentage of net sales, offsetting decreases in raw materials cost and subcontracting charges. Gross profit margin in the electronic segment increased to 20.1% of net sales for the first half of fiscal 2021, compared to 15.0% of net sales for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The increase in gross profit and margin in the electronic segment was mainly attributable to decreases in raw materials cost, as a result of cost control measures in the first six months of fiscal 2021. Operating income in the first half of fiscal 2021 was $1.0 million, compared to operating income of $1.2 million for the same period of fiscal 2020.

The Company reported net income of $1.5 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019. This was primarily due to an increase in gross profit margin and non-operating income, as a percentage of sales, for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Deswell reported basic and diluted income per share of $0.10 for the first half of fiscal 2021 (based on 15,915,000 and 15,959,000 weighted average shares outstanding), compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.08 for the first half of fiscal 2021 (based on 15,912,000 and 15,973,000 weighted average shares outstanding) respectively, for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

The Company's financial position remained strong, with $19.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital totaled $53.5 million as of September 30, 2020. Furthermore, the Company has no long-term or short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2020.

Mr. Edward So, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The worldwide Covid epidemic significantly impacted our business during the six month period limiting support from company employees and consultants overseas, disrupting our supply chain and delaying product delivery to customers. We did see revenue improve a bit in the back half of the six month period and are confident that revenue will improve as the pandemic subsides.

“In spite of the significant revenue decrease, I am very pleased with our ability to improve gross margin to 20 percent from 17 percent of sales and minimized the decrease in operating income primarily by aggressively improving our labor efficiency and reducing overhead.

“Finally, the Hong Kong stock market was less volatile in the first 6 months of current fiscal year resulting in a reduced unrealized loss on marketable securities by $725,000 which helped us report an increase in net income for the six month period.”

First Half Dividend

The Company also announces that its board of directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020.

About Deswell

Deswell manufactures injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and contract manufacturers at its factories in the People’s Republic of China. The Company produces a wide variety of plastic parts and components used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products; printed circuit board assemblies using surface mount (“SMT”) and finished products such as telephones, telephone answering machines, sophisticated studio-quality audio equipment and computer peripherals.

To learn more about Deswell Industries, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.deswell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For example, our statements regarding our expected growth in sales from the electronic division in the coming year and our efforts to reduce overhead costs in our plastic division are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially because of the following factors, among others, which may cause revenues and income to fall short of anticipated levels or our overhead expenses to increase: our dependence on a few major customers; vigorous competition forcing product price reductions or discounts; the timing and amount of significant orders from our relatively few significant customers; continuing increases in resin prices that cannot be passed on to customers; unexpected production delays; obsolete inventory or product returns; losses resulting from fraudulent activity of our customers or employees; labor shortages that increase labor and costs; changes in the mix of product products we manufacture and sell; adverse currency fluctuations in the renminbi and Hong Kong dollar when translated to US dollars; potential new accounting pronouncements; and the effects of travel restrictions and quarantines associated with major health problems, such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, on general economic activity.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, copies of which may be obtained from the Website maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

All information in this release is made as of the date of this press release. Deswell undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Deswell’s expectations.

 

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

March 31,

 

2020

 

2020

ASSETS

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

   

Current assets :

   

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

19,439

 

 

$

22,514

 

Fixed deposits maturing over three months

 

 

3,489

 

 

 

783

 

Time deposits maturing over twelve months-current portion

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

-

 

Marketable securities (note 2)

 

 

21,901

 

 

 

19,441

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

14,017

 

 

 

12,301

 

Inventories (note 3)

 

 

10,164

 

 

 

8,578

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,608

 

 

 

1,752

 

Total current assets

 

 

72,069

 

 

 

65,369

 

Property, plant and equipment - net

 

 

27,766

 

 

 

28,586

 

Time deposits maturing over twelve months

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,424

 

Total assets

 

$

99,835

 

 

$

95,379

 

   

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

   
   

Current liabilities

   

Accounts payable

 

$

8,207

 

 

$

4,604

 

Accrued payroll and employee benefits

 

 

6,415

 

 

 

6,077

 

Customer deposits

 

 

1,305

 

 

 

1,172

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

1,824

 

 

 

1,718

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

830

 

 

 

735

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

18,581

 

 

 

14,306

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

832

 

 

 

751

 

Total liabilities

 

 

19,413

 

 

 

15,057

 

   
   

Shareholders' equity

   

Common shares nil par value - authorized 30,000,000 shares, 17,061,810 shares issued as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020; 15,915239 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

 

 

53,143

 

 

 

53,143

 

Treasury stock at cost; 1,146,571 and 1,146,571 shares as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

 

 

(2,821

)

 

 

(2,821

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

7,989

 

 

 

7,989

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

5,316

 

 

 

5,316

 

Retained earnings

 

 

16,795

 

 

 

16,695

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

80,422

 

 

 

80,322

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

99,835

 

 

$

95,379

 

   
   

 

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)

   
 

Six months ended

 

September 30,

 

2020

2019

   

Net sales

 

$

27,690

 

$

37,713

Cost of sales

 

 

22,095

 

 

31,169

Gross profit

 

 

5,595

 

 

6,544

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

4,720

 

 

5,208

Other income (expense), net

 

 

84

 

 

(180

)

Operating income

 

 

959

 

 

1,156

Non-operating income, net

 

 

804

 

 

219

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,763

 

 

1,375

Income taxes

 

 

231

 

 

126

Net income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc.

 

$

1,532

 

$

1,249

 

   

Other comprehensive income

   
 

$

-

 

$

-

Comprehensive income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc.

 

$

1,532

 

$

1,249

   
   

Net income per share attributable to

   

Deswell Industries, Inc. (note 4)

   

Basic:

   

Net income per share

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.08

Weighted average common shares outstanding

   

shares (in thousands)

 

 

15,915

 

 

15,912

   

Diluted:

   

Net income per share

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.08

Weighted average common shares

   

outstanding shares (in thousands)

 

 

15,959

 

 

15,973

 

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

   

( U.S. dollars in thousands )

 

Six months ended

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities :

   

Net income

 

$

1,532

 

 

$

1,249

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash:

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

895

 

 

 

1,014

 

Provision for doubtful accounts, net

 

 

432

 

 

 

202

 

Allowance for obsolete inventories

 

 

132

 

 

 

53

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

10

 

 

 

34

 

Unrealized holding loss on marketable securities

 

 

527

 

 

 

1,252

 

Realized gain on disposal of marketable securities

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(29

)

Scrip dividend received

 

 

(448

)

 

 

10

 

Deferred tax

 

 

81

 

 

 

(28

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities :

   

Accounts receivable

 

 

(2,148

)

 

 

(6,036

)

Inventories

 

 

(1,718

)

 

 

2,114

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

144

 

 

 

(6

)

Accounts payable

 

 

3,603

 

 

 

2,470

 

Accrued payroll and employee benefits

 

 

338

 

 

 

368

 

Customer deposits

 

 

133

 

 

 

(217

)

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

106

 

 

 

100

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

95

 

 

 

49

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

3,660

 

 

 

2,599

 

     

Cash flows from investing activities

   

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(270

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net of transaction costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

5

 

Purchase of marketable securities

 

 

(3,026

)

 

 

(1,264

)

Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities

 

 

541

 

 

 

1,620

 

Increase in fixed deposits maturing over three months

 

 

(2,706

)

 

 

(1,471

)

Increase in fixed deposits maturing over twelve months

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(1,417

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(5,303

)

 

 

(2,797

)

     

Cash flows from financing activities

   

Dividends paid

 

 

(1,432

)

 

 

(1,114

)

Exercise of stock options

 

 

-

 

 

 

64

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(1,432

)

 

 

(1,050

)

     

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(3,075

)

 

 

(1,248

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

22,514

 

 

 

14,371

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

 

19,439

 

 

 

13,123

 

     

Supplementary disclosures of cash flow information :

   

Cash paid during the year for :

   

Interest

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Income taxes

 

 

78

 

 

 

57

 

 

Deswell Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deswell Announces First Half 2021 Results Deswell Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSWL) today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal 2021, ended September 30, 2020. Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were $27.7 million, a decrease of 26.6% …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity