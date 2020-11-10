Deswell Announces First Half 2021 Results

Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were $27.7 million, a decrease of 26.6% compared to net sales of $37.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019. Net sales decreased by 40.4% to $8.7 million in the plastic segment and decreased by 17.8% to $18.9 million in the Company’s electronic segment.

Deswell Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSWL) today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal 2021, ended September 30, 2020.

Total gross margin increased to 20.2% of net sales during the six months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 17.4% of net sales in the same period last year. Gross profit margin in the plastic segment decreased slightly to 20.4% of net sales for the first half of fiscal 2021, compared to 21.0% of net sales for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The slight decrease in gross profit and margin in the plastic segment was mainly due to an increase in factory overheads as a percentage of net sales, offsetting decreases in raw materials cost and subcontracting charges. Gross profit margin in the electronic segment increased to 20.1% of net sales for the first half of fiscal 2021, compared to 15.0% of net sales for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The increase in gross profit and margin in the electronic segment was mainly attributable to decreases in raw materials cost, as a result of cost control measures in the first six months of fiscal 2021. Operating income in the first half of fiscal 2021 was $1.0 million, compared to operating income of $1.2 million for the same period of fiscal 2020.

The Company reported net income of $1.5 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019. This was primarily due to an increase in gross profit margin and non-operating income, as a percentage of sales, for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Deswell reported basic and diluted income per share of $0.10 for the first half of fiscal 2021 (based on 15,915,000 and 15,959,000 weighted average shares outstanding), compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.08 for the first half of fiscal 2021 (based on 15,912,000 and 15,973,000 weighted average shares outstanding) respectively, for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

The Company's financial position remained strong, with $19.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital totaled $53.5 million as of September 30, 2020. Furthermore, the Company has no long-term or short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2020.

Mr. Edward So, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The worldwide Covid epidemic significantly impacted our business during the six month period limiting support from company employees and consultants overseas, disrupting our supply chain and delaying product delivery to customers. We did see revenue improve a bit in the back half of the six month period and are confident that revenue will improve as the pandemic subsides.

“In spite of the significant revenue decrease, I am very pleased with our ability to improve gross margin to 20 percent from 17 percent of sales and minimized the decrease in operating income primarily by aggressively improving our labor efficiency and reducing overhead.

“Finally, the Hong Kong stock market was less volatile in the first 6 months of current fiscal year resulting in a reduced unrealized loss on marketable securities by $725,000 which helped us report an increase in net income for the six month period.”

First Half Dividend

The Company also announces that its board of directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020.

About Deswell

Deswell manufactures injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and contract manufacturers at its factories in the People’s Republic of China. The Company produces a wide variety of plastic parts and components used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products; printed circuit board assemblies using surface mount (“SMT”) and finished products such as telephones, telephone answering machines, sophisticated studio-quality audio equipment and computer peripherals.

To learn more about Deswell Industries, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.deswell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For example, our statements regarding our expected growth in sales from the electronic division in the coming year and our efforts to reduce overhead costs in our plastic division are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially because of the following factors, among others, which may cause revenues and income to fall short of anticipated levels or our overhead expenses to increase: our dependence on a few major customers; vigorous competition forcing product price reductions or discounts; the timing and amount of significant orders from our relatively few significant customers; continuing increases in resin prices that cannot be passed on to customers; unexpected production delays; obsolete inventory or product returns; losses resulting from fraudulent activity of our customers or employees; labor shortages that increase labor and costs; changes in the mix of product products we manufacture and sell; adverse currency fluctuations in the renminbi and Hong Kong dollar when translated to US dollars; potential new accounting pronouncements; and the effects of travel restrictions and quarantines associated with major health problems, such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, on general economic activity.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, copies of which may be obtained from the Website maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

All information in this release is made as of the date of this press release. Deswell undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Deswell’s expectations.

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, March 31, 2020 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets : Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,439 $ 22,514 Fixed deposits maturing over three months 3,489 783 Time deposits maturing over twelve months-current portion 1,451 - Marketable securities (note 2) 21,901 19,441 Accounts receivable, net 14,017 12,301 Inventories (note 3) 10,164 8,578 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,608 1,752 Total current assets 72,069 65,369 Property, plant and equipment - net 27,766 28,586 Time deposits maturing over twelve months - 1,424 Total assets $ 99,835 $ 95,379 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,207 $ 4,604 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 6,415 6,077 Customer deposits 1,305 1,172 Other accrued liabilities 1,824 1,718 Income taxes payable 830 735 Total current liabilities 18,581 14,306 Deferred income tax liabilities 832 751 Total liabilities 19,413 15,057 Shareholders' equity Common shares nil par value - authorized 30,000,000 shares, 17,061,810 shares issued as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020; 15,915239 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 53,143 53,143 Treasury stock at cost; 1,146,571 and 1,146,571 shares as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 (2,821 ) (2,821 ) Additional paid-in capital 7,989 7,989 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,316 5,316 Retained earnings 16,795 16,695 Total shareholders' equity 80,422 80,322 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 99,835 $ 95,379

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 27,690 $ 37,713 Cost of sales 22,095 31,169 Gross profit 5,595 6,544 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,720 5,208 Other income (expense), net 84 (180 ) Operating income 959 1,156 Non-operating income, net 804 219 Income before income taxes 1,763 1,375 Income taxes 231 126 Net income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. $ 1,532 $ 1,249 Other comprehensive income $ - $ - Comprehensive income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. $ 1,532 $ 1,249 Net income per share attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. (note 4) Basic: Net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding shares (in thousands) 15,915 15,912 Diluted: Net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding shares (in thousands) 15,959 15,973

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) ( U.S. dollars in thousands ) Six months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities : Net income $ 1,532 $ 1,249 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash: Depreciation and amortization 895 1,014 Provision for doubtful accounts, net 432 202 Allowance for obsolete inventories 132 53 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 34 Unrealized holding loss on marketable securities 527 1,252 Realized gain on disposal of marketable securities (54 ) (29 ) Scrip dividend received (448 ) 10 Deferred tax 81 (28 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities : Accounts receivable (2,148 ) (6,036 ) Inventories (1,718 ) 2,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 144 (6 ) Accounts payable 3,603 2,470 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 338 368 Customer deposits 133 (217 ) Other accrued liabilities 106 100 Income taxes payable 95 49 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,660 2,599 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (85 ) (270 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net of transaction costs - 5 Purchase of marketable securities (3,026 ) (1,264 ) Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities 541 1,620 Increase in fixed deposits maturing over three months (2,706 ) (1,471 ) Increase in fixed deposits maturing over twelve months (27 ) (1,417 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,303 ) (2,797 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (1,432 ) (1,114 ) Exercise of stock options - 64 Net cash used in financing activities (1,432 ) (1,050 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,075 ) (1,248 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 22,514 14,371 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 19,439 13,123 Supplementary disclosures of cash flow information : Cash paid during the year for : Interest - - Income taxes 78 57

