Highlight Group maintains positive earnings development in Q3 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic



10.11.2020 / 15:00

EBIT improved by 9.8% from CHF 18.3 million to CHF 20.2 million.

Consolidated net profit for the period climbed substantially by 38.1% to CHF 7.9 million.

Consolidated sales fell by 23.1% year-on-year to CHF 272.0 million due to COVID-19.

The equity ratio was 30.6% as of the end of the first nine months of 2020 (December 31, 2019: 29.3%).