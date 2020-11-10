 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake VDI Cloud Services and Partnerships to Meet Growing Demand for Remote Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 15:20  |  56   |   |   

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced new HPE GreenLake cloud services and partnerships for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that support organizations’ expanding remote workforces and provide essential business continuity. The new HPE GreenLake for VDI cloud services provide organizations with a proven set of technologies to adapt to a rapidly growing remote employee population through simplified management, faster time to productivity, more security and control, and cost savings. The new cloud services also leverage technologies from key HPE partners including Citrix, Nutanix, NVIDIA, and VMware.

According to IDC, “Pre COVID-19, only 20% of organizations had at-home workers. But over half of organizations expect to have employees working from home at the end of 2020.”1 A recent study by Gartner also showed that almost half of employers now see remote working as part of their go-forward model, up from less than a third before the pandemic – and around 80% of employees would like to work remotely some of the time.

HPE provides industry-leading cloud services and solutions that empower organizations to re-think the way people work, including from home and on mobile devices, by delivering a secure, customized, productive, and exceptional user experience to employees. In April, HPE announced a series of VDI offerings that enable customers to adapt to a growing remote workforce, and today HPE is winning a significant number of new customers for VDI initiatives across a range of industries, including recently announced wins with Kern County and Petsure. Today’s announcement builds on this momentum, with the delivery of specialized VDI offerings to support specific roles and use cases, and expanded partnerships that provide complete solutions to customers.

With HPE GreenLake for VDI, customers can select the type of workers they want to support in their organization and the size of their remote workforce. Based on that, HPE offers customers the right mix of computers and devices, and delivers services in modules optimized for each user type, as a service. The new designed VDI configurations are optimized for each type of remote worker, including knowledge users, task users, power users, and engineering users, and the right configuration is priced, built, and shipped in predefined 100-300-500-1000 sizes. Customers are billed monthly based on usage, and can scale up or down as needed. This enables secure remote working optimized for all types of workers in an organization:

Seite 1 von 4
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake VDI Cloud Services and Partnerships to Meet Growing Demand for Remote Work Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced new HPE GreenLake cloud services and partnerships for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that support organizations’ expanding remote workforces and provide essential business continuity. The new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:27 Uhr
Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Wipro Partner to Deliver Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions as a Service With HPE GreenLake
13:50 Uhr
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Delivers Hybrid Workplace Upgrades to Support COVID-19 Response at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands
13:45 Uhr
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
09.11.20
Aruba Edge Services Platform Delivers Premier Connectivity Solution for The Howard Hughes Corporation
09.11.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Enhances HPE Partner Ready Program to Drive as a Service and SMB Growth
02.11.20
Global Biotech Firm Macrogen Selects HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Genomic Analysis and DNA Sequencing
02.11.20
YF Life Chooses HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Innovation and Business Growth
26.10.20
The Pentagon Modernizes Wired and Wireless Connectivity, Across All Classification Levels, with Aruba Infrastructure
21.10.20
Aruba Central is First All-in-One Network Solution to Attain Formal “In Process” Designation from FedRAMP
21.10.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Wins $160M+ Contract to Power One of the World’s Fastest Supercomputers Based in Finland to Bolster Europe's Research in Science and Unlock Economic Growth

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
35
Hewlett Packard Enterprises