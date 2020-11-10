Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake VDI Cloud Services and Partnerships to Meet Growing Demand for Remote Work

According to IDC, “Pre COVID-19, only 20% of organizations had at-home workers. But over half of organizations expect to have employees working from home at the end of 2020.” 1 A recent study by Gartner also showed that almost half of employers now see remote working as part of their go-forward model, up from less than a third before the pandemic – and around 80% of employees would like to work remotely some of the time.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced new HPE GreenLake cloud services and partnerships for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that support organizations’ expanding remote workforces and provide essential business continuity. The new HPE GreenLake for VDI cloud services provide organizations with a proven set of technologies to adapt to a rapidly growing remote employee population through simplified management, faster time to productivity, more security and control, and cost savings. The new cloud services also leverage technologies from key HPE partners including Citrix, Nutanix, NVIDIA, and VMware.

HPE provides industry-leading cloud services and solutions that empower organizations to re-think the way people work, including from home and on mobile devices, by delivering a secure, customized, productive, and exceptional user experience to employees. In April, HPE announced a series of VDI offerings that enable customers to adapt to a growing remote workforce, and today HPE is winning a significant number of new customers for VDI initiatives across a range of industries, including recently announced wins with Kern County and Petsure. Today’s announcement builds on this momentum, with the delivery of specialized VDI offerings to support specific roles and use cases, and expanded partnerships that provide complete solutions to customers.

With HPE GreenLake for VDI, customers can select the type of workers they want to support in their organization and the size of their remote workforce. Based on that, HPE offers customers the right mix of computers and devices, and delivers services in modules optimized for each user type, as a service. The new designed VDI configurations are optimized for each type of remote worker, including knowledge users, task users, power users, and engineering users, and the right configuration is priced, built, and shipped in predefined 100-300-500-1000 sizes. Customers are billed monthly based on usage, and can scale up or down as needed. This enables secure remote working optimized for all types of workers in an organization: