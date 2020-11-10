 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Wipro Partner to Deliver Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions as a Service With HPE GreenLake

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced plans to partner with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, to jointly deliver their portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure solutions as a service. Wipro will leverage HPE GreenLake across its managed services portfolio to offer a pay-per-use model that is subscription-based, agile, elastic, and offers a consistent cloud experience. Customers will be able to fast track their digital transformation efforts by eliminating the need for upfront capital investment and overprovisioning costs, while enjoying the benefits of on-premises control, security and compliance.

Today’s partnership announcement is an extension of a decades’ long collaboration between HPE and Wipro that has successfully been delivering workplace transformation and data center modernization solutions to customers from various industry verticals across the globe.

COVID-19 has forced businesses of all sizes to reassess and accelerate their digital transformation plans, especially concerning the creation of hybrid workplaces to enable remote work. Wipro virtuadeskTM, Wipro’s Desktop as-a-service offering, delivered with HPE GreenLake, will enable customers to ensure business continuity by modernizing their workplace ecosystem with a robust, AI, analytics and automation-powered VDI solution. The joint solution will also bring speed and agility to application access along with centralized IT management for customized disaster recovery plans. As a result, customers will be able to manage a variety of workloads to create high-performance virtual compute environments that deliver agile, intelligent and modernized workplaces. The joint offering has already seen success across the banking, financial services, healthcare and insurance industries, as it has helped customers achieve transformative outcomes ranging from seamless user experience to operational efficiency, and productivity enhancements.

“Workspace dynamics are continuously evolving, and more enterprises are keen to adopt the hybrid model,” said Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said. “Wipro’s workplace transformation offering along with HPE GreenLake will deliver a compelling digital workplace through as-a-service model. We will leverage our unique capabilities to enhance employee experiences and build a collaborative, intelligent, flexible and sustainable workplace to help customers achieve transformative outcomes.”

