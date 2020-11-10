 

Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 22:05  |  25   |   |   

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q1 FY 2021”).

Q1 FY 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenue was $8.0 million, down 3.6% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 (“Q1 FY 2020”), primarily reflecting lower institutional revenue due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on hospital purchasing activity.
  • Net revenue grew 16.4% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q4 FY 2020”), driven by a 17.9% increase in home care.
  • Gross profit percentage increased to 76.8% of net revenue, compared to 76.4% for Q1 FY 2020, primarily due to a greater portion of revenue coming from home care.
  • Net income equaled $535,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $382,000 increase in R&D spending on next generation platform development, lower institutional revenue and higher average sales and marketing headcount compared to Q1 FY 2020.
  • Cash as of September 30, 2020 was $11.1 million, benefiting from $822,000 in operating cash flow in Q1 FY 2021.

Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed, commented, “We were pleased with our strong execution in the first quarter resulting in a 17.9% increase in home care revenue compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, evidence of an improving environment for our therapy despite continued disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our strengthening home care business reflects increasing patient face-to-face interaction with physicians and the success of our sales team adapting quickly to a hybrid virtual and face-to-face selling approach. While the institutional side of our business remained soft due to COVID-19, we registered an uptick in hospital orders of disposable wraps compared to the three months ended, June 30, 2020.

“We continue to fund strategic investments for our long-term growth, including research and development on our next generation HFCWO therapy, hiring key sales and marketing personnel and expanding our direct-to-patient marketing to increase awareness of bronchiectasis and SmartVest as an effective treatment. We are confident in our long-term revenue growth potential and remain committed to these strategic investments, while continuing to generate positive operating cash flow and managing the business successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ms. Skarvan continued, “Home care referral and revenue growth improved throughout the quarter and has continued into October, though uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 persists. During this pandemic, our priority continues to be the health, safety and well-being of our teammates, clinicians and patients, while executing on our strategy to gain greater share of the large, underpenetrated bronchiectasis market. We are well positioned to succeed given our strong balance sheet, excellent cash flow profile and differentiated SmartVest Airway Clearance System.”

Q1 FY 2021 Review

Net revenue in Q1 FY 2021 decreased 3.6% to $8.0 million, from $8.3 million in Q1 FY 2020. Home care revenue was approximately $7.5 million in both Q1 FY 2021 and Q1 FY 2020. Net revenue grew 16.4% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q4 FY 2020”), driven by a 17.9% increase in home care. Field sales employees totaled 42, of which 35 were direct sales, at the end of Q1 FY 2021, compared to 38 at the end of Q1 FY 2020, of which 32 were direct sales. Institutional revenue decreased 55.5% to $278,000 from $625,000 in Q1 FY 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the volume of devices and disposable wraps sold due to COVID-19’s continued impact on hospital purchasing activity. Distributor revenue increased 48.3% to $178,000 from $120,000 in Q1 FY 2020. International revenue increased 27.3% to $84,000 from $66,000 in Q1 FY 2020.

Gross profit dollars in Q1 FY 2021 decreased 3.1% to $6.1 million, or 76.8% of net revenue, from $6.3 million, or 76.4% of net revenue, in Q1 FY 2020. The decrease in gross profit dollars was primarily due to the decrease in institutional revenue driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in gross profit percentage was driven by a greater portion of revenue coming from home care.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in Q1 FY 2021 increased by $109,000 to $5.0 million from $4.9 million in Q1 FY 2020. The increase in SG&A spending was primarily due to increased payroll expenses associated with higher average sales and marketing headcount and increased direct-to-consumer marketing, partially offset by lower travel, meals and entertainment expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 62.5% compared to 59.0% in Q1 FY 2020. Research and development expenses increased to $481,000 from $99,000 in Q1 FY 2020, in connection with the development of a next generation platform. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses were 6.0% compared to 1.2% in Q1 FY 2020.

Net income before income taxes totaled $672,000 compared to $1.4 million in Q1 FY 2020. The net income before income taxes decrease compared to Q1 FY2020 was primarily due to a $382,000 increase in R&D spending on development of a next generation platform, lower institutional revenue and higher average sales and marketing headcount compared to Q1 FY 2020.

Net income was $535,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2020. In Q1 FY 2021, income tax expense totaled $137,000, compared to an income tax expense of $374,000 in the same period of the prior year. During Q1 FY 2021, a discrete tax benefit of $39,000 was recognized as a result of the exercise of outstanding stock options.

Financial Condition

The Company’s balance sheet at September 30, 2020 included cash of $11.1 million, accounts receivable of $13.6 million, no debt, working capital of $25.8 million, and shareholders’ equity of $30.9 million.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm CT (5:00 pm ET) to discuss Q1 FY 2021 financial results and other matters.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
  • (201) 493-6739 (International)

The conference call also will be accessible via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/elctr/mediaframe ...

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, makes, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions, including the negative of these terms, but they are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may vary materially due to the uncertainties and risks, known or unknown associated with such statements. Examples of risks and uncertainties for the Company include, but are not limited to, the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees as well as its impact on our customers and distribution channels and on economies and markets more generally; the competitive nature of our market; changes to Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance reimbursement policies; changes to state and federal health care laws; changes affecting the medical device industry; our ability to develop new sales channels for our products such as the Home Care distributor channel; our need to maintain regulatory compliance and to gain future regulatory approvals and clearances; new drug or pharmaceutical discoveries; general economic and business conditions; our ability to renew our line of credit or obtain additional credit as necessary; our ability to protect and expand our intellectual property portfolio; the risks associated with expansion into international markets, as well as other factors we may describe from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K). Investors should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or potentially inaccurate assumptions investors should take into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers should not place undue reliance on “forward-looking statements,” as such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Financial Tables Follow:

Electromed, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

 
September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
Assets (unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash

$

11,143,181

$

10,479,150

Accounts receivable (net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $45,000)

 

13,624,505

 

12,940,677

Contract assets

 

799,121

 

902,619

Inventories, net

 

3,065,043

 

3,084,620

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

487,361

 

353,318

Income taxes receivable

 

218,225

 

262,155

Total current assets

 

29,337,436

 

28,022,539

Property and equipment, net

 

3,666,101

 

3,788,469

Finite-life intangible assets, net

 

626,747

 

598,389

Other assets

 

60,508

 

80,166

Deferred income taxes

 

700,000

 

755,000

Total assets

$

34,390,792

$

33,244,563

 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current Liabilities
Current maturities of other long-term liabilities

$

55,324

$

72,328

Accounts payable

 

766,197

 

555,510

Accrued compensation

 

1,761,523

 

1,404,497

Warranty reserve

 

750,000

 

740,000

Other accrued liabilities

 

195,731

 

214,045

Total current liabilities

 

3,528,775

 

2,986,380

Other long-term liabilities

 

6,001

 

8,868

Total liabilities

 

3,534,776

 

2,995,248

 
Commitments and Contingencies
 
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 13,000,000 shares authorized; 8,606,180 and 8,567,834 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

86,062

 

85,678

Additional paid-in capital

 

16,551,189

 

16,480,134

Retained earnings

 

14,218,765

 

13,683,503

Total shareholders’ equity

 

30,856,016

 

30,249,315

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

34,390,792

$

33,244,563

Electromed, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

Net revenues

$

8,004,171

$

8,302,498

Cost of revenues

 

1,855,950

 

1,960,150

Gross profit

 

6,148,221

 

6,342,348

 
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative

 

5,004,179

 

4,894,806

Research and development

 

481,059

 

98,937

Total operating expenses

 

5,485,238

 

4,993,743

Operating income

 

662,983

 

1,348,605

 
Interest income, net

 

9,279

 

39,951

Net income before income taxes

 

672,262

 

1,388,556

 
Income tax expense (benefit)

 

137,000

 

374,000

Net income

$

535,262

$

1,014,556

 
Income per share:
Basic

$

0.06

$

0.12

Diluted

$

0.06

$

0.12

 
 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

8,550,824

 

8,379,505

Diluted

 

8,964,937

 

8,651,891

 

Electromed, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income

$

535,262

 

$

1,014,556

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation

 

131,818

 

 

150,938

 

Amortization of finite-life intangible assets

 

31,609

 

 

29,963

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

191,103

 

 

209,954

 

Deferred taxes

 

55,000

 

 

3,000

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

92

 

 

975

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

(683,828

)

 

41,299

 

Contract assets

 

103,498

 

 

(11,966

)

Inventories

 

26,934

 

 

(118,519

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(114,385

)

 

(102,147

)

Income tax receivable

 

43,930

 

 

(50,489

)

Income tax payable

 

-

 

 

(288,511

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

500,917

 

 

(250,011

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

821,950

 

 

629,042

 

 
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Expenditures for property and equipment

 

(15,771

)

 

(404,773

)

Expenditures for finite-life intangible assets

 

(65,735

)

 

(10,707

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(81,506

)

 

(415,480

)

 
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Issuance of common stock upon exercise of options

 

-

 

 

13,040

 

Taxes paid on stock options exercised on a net basis

 

(76,413

)

 

-

 

Net cash provided (used) in financing activities

 

(76,413

)

 

13,040

 

Net increase in cash

 

664,031

 

 

226,602

 

Cash
Beginning of period

 

10,479,150

 

 

7,807,928

 

End of period

$

11,143,181

 

$

8,034,530

 

 

Electromed Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q1 FY 2021”). Q1 FY 2021 Highlights Net …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Electromed, Inc. Schedules its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for November 10, 2020 at 5: 00 p.m. ET