Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Net revenue was $8.0 million, down 3.6% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 (“Q1 FY 2020”), primarily reflecting lower institutional revenue due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on hospital purchasing activity.

Net revenue grew 16.4% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q4 FY 2020”), driven by a 17.9% increase in home care.

Gross profit percentage increased to 76.8% of net revenue, compared to 76.4% for Q1 FY 2020, primarily due to a greater portion of revenue coming from home care.

Net income equaled $535,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $382,000 increase in R&D spending on next generation platform development, lower institutional revenue and higher average sales and marketing headcount compared to Q1 FY 2020.

Cash as of September 30, 2020 was $11.1 million, benefiting from $822,000 in operating cash flow in Q1 FY 2021.

Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed, commented, “We were pleased with our strong execution in the first quarter resulting in a 17.9% increase in home care revenue compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, evidence of an improving environment for our therapy despite continued disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our strengthening home care business reflects increasing patient face-to-face interaction with physicians and the success of our sales team adapting quickly to a hybrid virtual and face-to-face selling approach. While the institutional side of our business remained soft due to COVID-19, we registered an uptick in hospital orders of disposable wraps compared to the three months ended, June 30, 2020.

“We continue to fund strategic investments for our long-term growth, including research and development on our next generation HFCWO therapy, hiring key sales and marketing personnel and expanding our direct-to-patient marketing to increase awareness of bronchiectasis and SmartVest as an effective treatment. We are confident in our long-term revenue growth potential and remain committed to these strategic investments, while continuing to generate positive operating cash flow and managing the business successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ms. Skarvan continued, “Home care referral and revenue growth improved throughout the quarter and has continued into October, though uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 persists. During this pandemic, our priority continues to be the health, safety and well-being of our teammates, clinicians and patients, while executing on our strategy to gain greater share of the large, underpenetrated bronchiectasis market. We are well positioned to succeed given our strong balance sheet, excellent cash flow profile and differentiated SmartVest Airway Clearance System.”

Q1 FY 2021 Review

Net revenue in Q1 FY 2021 decreased 3.6% to $8.0 million, from $8.3 million in Q1 FY 2020. Home care revenue was approximately $7.5 million in both Q1 FY 2021 and Q1 FY 2020. Net revenue grew 16.4% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q4 FY 2020”), driven by a 17.9% increase in home care. Field sales employees totaled 42, of which 35 were direct sales, at the end of Q1 FY 2021, compared to 38 at the end of Q1 FY 2020, of which 32 were direct sales. Institutional revenue decreased 55.5% to $278,000 from $625,000 in Q1 FY 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the volume of devices and disposable wraps sold due to COVID-19’s continued impact on hospital purchasing activity. Distributor revenue increased 48.3% to $178,000 from $120,000 in Q1 FY 2020. International revenue increased 27.3% to $84,000 from $66,000 in Q1 FY 2020.

Gross profit dollars in Q1 FY 2021 decreased 3.1% to $6.1 million, or 76.8% of net revenue, from $6.3 million, or 76.4% of net revenue, in Q1 FY 2020. The decrease in gross profit dollars was primarily due to the decrease in institutional revenue driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in gross profit percentage was driven by a greater portion of revenue coming from home care.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in Q1 FY 2021 increased by $109,000 to $5.0 million from $4.9 million in Q1 FY 2020. The increase in SG&A spending was primarily due to increased payroll expenses associated with higher average sales and marketing headcount and increased direct-to-consumer marketing, partially offset by lower travel, meals and entertainment expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 62.5% compared to 59.0% in Q1 FY 2020. Research and development expenses increased to $481,000 from $99,000 in Q1 FY 2020, in connection with the development of a next generation platform. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses were 6.0% compared to 1.2% in Q1 FY 2020.

Net income before income taxes totaled $672,000 compared to $1.4 million in Q1 FY 2020. The net income before income taxes decrease compared to Q1 FY2020 was primarily due to a $382,000 increase in R&D spending on development of a next generation platform, lower institutional revenue and higher average sales and marketing headcount compared to Q1 FY 2020.

Net income was $535,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2020. In Q1 FY 2021, income tax expense totaled $137,000, compared to an income tax expense of $374,000 in the same period of the prior year. During Q1 FY 2021, a discrete tax benefit of $39,000 was recognized as a result of the exercise of outstanding stock options.

Financial Condition

The Company’s balance sheet at September 30, 2020 included cash of $11.1 million, accounts receivable of $13.6 million, no debt, working capital of $25.8 million, and shareholders’ equity of $30.9 million.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, makes, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.

Financial Tables Follow:

Electromed, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash $ 11,143,181 $ 10,479,150 Accounts receivable (net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $45,000) 13,624,505 12,940,677 Contract assets 799,121 902,619 Inventories, net 3,065,043 3,084,620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 487,361 353,318 Income taxes receivable 218,225 262,155 Total current assets 29,337,436 28,022,539 Property and equipment, net 3,666,101 3,788,469 Finite-life intangible assets, net 626,747 598,389 Other assets 60,508 80,166 Deferred income taxes 700,000 755,000 Total assets $ 34,390,792 $ 33,244,563 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current maturities of other long-term liabilities $ 55,324 $ 72,328 Accounts payable 766,197 555,510 Accrued compensation 1,761,523 1,404,497 Warranty reserve 750,000 740,000 Other accrued liabilities 195,731 214,045 Total current liabilities 3,528,775 2,986,380 Other long-term liabilities 6,001 8,868 Total liabilities 3,534,776 2,995,248 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 13,000,000 shares authorized; 8,606,180 and 8,567,834 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 86,062 85,678 Additional paid-in capital 16,551,189 16,480,134 Retained earnings 14,218,765 13,683,503 Total shareholders’ equity 30,856,016 30,249,315 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 34,390,792 $ 33,244,563

Electromed, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 8,004,171 $ 8,302,498 Cost of revenues 1,855,950 1,960,150 Gross profit 6,148,221 6,342,348 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 5,004,179 4,894,806 Research and development 481,059 98,937 Total operating expenses 5,485,238 4,993,743 Operating income 662,983 1,348,605 Interest income, net 9,279 39,951 Net income before income taxes 672,262 1,388,556 Income tax expense (benefit) 137,000 374,000 Net income $ 535,262 $ 1,014,556 Income per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,550,824 8,379,505 Diluted 8,964,937 8,651,891

Electromed, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 535,262 $ 1,014,556 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 131,818 150,938 Amortization of finite-life intangible assets 31,609 29,963 Share-based compensation expense 191,103 209,954 Deferred taxes 55,000 3,000 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 92 975 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (683,828 ) 41,299 Contract assets 103,498 (11,966 ) Inventories 26,934 (118,519 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (114,385 ) (102,147 ) Income tax receivable 43,930 (50,489 ) Income tax payable - (288,511 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 500,917 (250,011 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 821,950 629,042 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Expenditures for property and equipment (15,771 ) (404,773 ) Expenditures for finite-life intangible assets (65,735 ) (10,707 ) Net cash used in investing activities (81,506 ) (415,480 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Issuance of common stock upon exercise of options - 13,040 Taxes paid on stock options exercised on a net basis (76,413 ) - Net cash provided (used) in financing activities (76,413 ) 13,040 Net increase in cash 664,031 226,602 Cash Beginning of period 10,479,150 7,807,928 End of period $ 11,143,181 $ 8,034,530

