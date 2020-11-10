Bioasis Announces Annual General Meeting Details

GUILFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC –Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announces details of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting (“the Meeting”) of shareholders. The Meeting will be held at the offices of Marcum LLP, 555 Long Wharf Dr. 8th floor, New Haven, CT 06511, USA, on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern standard time).



In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company’s shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person, but instead to submit their votes by proxy well in advance of the Meeting proxy deadline, being 9:00 a.m. (Eastern standard time) on December 8, 2020.