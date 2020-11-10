Bioasis Announces Annual General Meeting Details
GUILFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC–Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”)
disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announces details of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting (“the Meeting”) of
shareholders. The Meeting will be held at the offices of Marcum LLP, 555 Long Wharf Dr. 8th floor, New Haven, CT 06511, USA, on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern standard
time).
In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company’s shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person, but instead to submit their votes by proxy well in advance of the Meeting proxy deadline, being 9:00 a.m. (Eastern standard time) on December 8, 2020.
At the Meeting, the Company will be nominating Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Mr. John Curran, Mr. David Wurzer, Dr. Mario Saltarelli and Mr. John Hemeon for election as directors of the Company. All of the nominees are current directors of the Company except for Mr. Hemeon. Further information regarding each of the nominees can be found in the management information circular for the Meeting, which will be mailed to shareholders and available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) shortly.
The Company is offering shareholders the option to listen and participate (but not vote) in the Meeting in real time by conference call and webcast, and individuals that will use such electronic communication shall be considered to attend the Meeting. To access the Meeting by conference call, dial toll-free at 1-800-319-4610 within Canada or the USA (or toll at 1-604-638-5340 if outside of North America). Callers should dial in 5 – 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the Meeting and ask to join the call. To access the Meeting by webcast, visit: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bioasis20201210.html.
