Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.17 per share, payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.



The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), and 6.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”). The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock, the Series B Preferred Stock, and Series C Preferred Stock is for the period from September 15, 2020, up to, but excluding December 15, 2020. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.3828125 per depositary share, or $382.8125 per share of the Series C Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.