ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (“ProMIS or the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its operational and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



“Over the course of the third quarter of 2020, the value of our unique discovery and development platform was further evidenced as ProMIS made considerable progress in expanding its portfolio of opportunities across multiple neurodegenerative diseases and also initiated two new diagnostic joint venture programs with BC Neuroimmunology Laboratory (BCNI),” stated Eugene Williams, ProMIS’ Executive Chairman. “We look forward to continued progress applying our unique technology platform to the development of disease-modifying antibody therapies, diagnostics and potential vaccines for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as development in the infectious disease setting. We are working to create accurate and sensitive serological assays to potentially detect the presence of neutralizing antibodies that arise in response to the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 infection.”