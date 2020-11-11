 

More Than 75 Companies Adopt Veeva Vault CTMS to Accelerate Clinical Research

As the need to improve efficiency and speed in trials grows, more than 75 organizations, including six of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are unifying clinical information and processes with Veeva Vault CTMS. More emerging biotechs and global organizations have adopted the modern cloud application from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) for greater visibility and faster execution in trials. Sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) are using Vault CTMS to manage nearly 50,000 clinical trials across all study phases.

“The widespread use of siloed systems and spreadsheets to manage clinical trials have been slowing down studies for years,” said Henry Galio, senior director, Veeva Vault CTMS. “Companies are standardizing on Veeva Vault CTMS for real-time insights into study status to proactively manage trials and speed research.”

Legacy systems are difficult to use and configure, adding complexity to trials, and slowing study execution. Companies that use modern CTMS applications report better compliance with standards, greater visibility, and improved governance and oversight than those using manual-based spreadsheets or internally developed systems to manage studies.1

Vault CTMS streamlines end-to-end trial management for improved collaboration and increased transparency across trials. Sponsors and CROs can proactively identify obstacles and take corrective action to avoid delays. Now clinical teams can keep trials on track and better meet study milestones while maintaining compliance with ICH/GCP guidelines.

Veeva continues to bring innovations to market that simplify clinical processes. Over the last year, Veeva has added new capabilities to help customers proactively manage trials and adapt quickly to changes, including:

  • Vault Payments, an application to manage the payment and reimbursement of research sites;
  • Seamless integration with Veeva Vault EDC for improved visibility and reporting;
  • The ability for CRAs to quickly and easily author monitor trip reports for improved productivity and efficiency.

Vault CTMS is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling sponsors and CROs to seamlessly share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, and study start-up for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.

