Poets&Quants Ranks Jack Welch Management Institute as a Top Online MBA Program

Within the same survey, JWMI once again ranked first in overall quality of faculty and ability to create good connections with faculty as well as second in overall faculty accessibility and program flexibility.

The Jack Welch Management Institute (JWMI) was recognized by Poets&Quants – the definitive online publication for business education news – as a top online MBA program for 2021. In Poets&Quants’ biggest and most competitive ranking to date, the institute was named 20 th overall out of 47 schools, advancing three spots from last year’s ranking. Among the online MBA subcategories assessed by alumni, the school ranked first in several academic and satisfaction measurements, including alumni’s willingness to recommend JWMI to a friend or colleague, ability to immediately apply what they learned to their job, and satisfaction with the asynchronous portion of their MBA program.

“We’re honored to be included in Poets&Quants’ rankings for the third year in a row alongside so many other excellent institutions,” said Dean Sippel, CEO of JWMI. “This ranking, which relies heavily on feedback from our alumni, demonstrates again what we have always known to be true: JWMI is a proven, one-of-a-kind program, and our management principles and practices provide our students with leadership and business skills that change lives.”

Poets&Quants based its rankings on three core dimensions of the programs, including: admissions standards, alumni assessment of their MBA experience, and the career outcomes of the graduates. The assessment also surveyed recent graduates’ impressions on a range of topics, such as whether the program fulfilled their expectations and whether they would recommend it to others. Insights for the fourth annual Poets&Quants ranking of online MBA programs are derived from self-reported school data and 1,143 alumni survey responses gathered between May and October of 2020, from the 47 participating institutions.

Other schools’ online MBA programs included in the list were Indiana University (Kelley), Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper), University of Southern California (Marshall), George Washington University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler).

Last year, the Jack Welch Management Institute (JWMI) was ranked 23rd on Poets & Quants 2020 Best Online Programs list. The Jack Welch MBA has also been highly ranked as a top online MBA program by The Princeton Review and CEO Magazine.

Since becoming part of Strayer University in 2012, JWMI has grown rapidly and graduated more than 2,200 students. Founded by the renowned CEO and business icon, the late Jack Welch, JWMI was designed to provide students with opportunities to learn from business leaders and propel their careers forward. Jack Welch’s influence spans the curriculum, the faculty, the students, and the administration. JWMI currently enrolls a diverse population of approximately 2,000 students, representing 47 U.S. states and 68 countries.

To learn more about JWMI, visit https://jackwelch.strayer.edu or follow @JackWelchMBA on Twitter. To learn more about how Poets&Quants calculated its rankings and its methodology, please visit: https://poetsandquants.com/2020/11/09/the-methodology-behind-pqs-2021- ...

About The Jack Welch Management Institute: The core mission of the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University is to transform the lives of students by providing them with the tools they need to become better leaders, build great teams, and help their organizations win. For more information, please visit http://www.jwmi.com.

About Strayer University: Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice. Strayer University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104 (267-284-5000, www.msche.org). The Commission is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. For more information, visit www.strayer.edu.

