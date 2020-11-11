 

Savills Adds Eric Lonergan, Brian Kelly Team to Seattle Office

The industry veterans lead a five-member team joining from Washington Partners

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savills today announced the addition of commercial tenant advisory experts Eric Lonergan and Brian Kelly as executive managing directors and market leaders, Justin Johnson as managing director, Colton Teglovic as assistant director, and Trixie Tubb as client services coordinator. The team, formerly with Washington Partners, joins the Savills Seattle office, bolstering the firm’s leadership and client service capabilities in the Puget Sound area.

“This move demonstrates Savills strategic investment in the Puget Sound market and supports our ability to deliver global expertise locally,” said Richard Schuham, director, vice chairman and Mountain-Northwest region leader. “Adding this dynamic group of high-performance tenant advocates enhances our ability to provide industry-leading advisory services in the Pacific Northwest. Eric and Brian have sterling reputations and will not only bring exceptional client service skills but also a proven track record of building and maintaining a positive and productive culture.”

Lonergan and Kelly join Savills after 20 years at Washington Partners, where they were shareholders, held senior leadership roles and helped build its reputation as the strongest and most active independent tenant advisory firm in the region. Exclusively serving occupiers, Lonergan and Kelly have notable experience in lease renewals, relocations, expansions, dispositions and terminations. Their in-depth knowledge and hands-on approach with driving strategy, financial analytics and lease negotiations have uncovered opportunities and solutions that exceed common market expectations.

At Savills, the team will continue specializing in tenant representation, with specific expertise in industry sectors such as technology, legal and professional services, and life sciences. The group’s reputation for successfully handling significant and complex jobs has earned them the trust of some of the most prominent businesses across the Pacific Northwest, including T-Mobile USA, Smartsheet, VMware, Wells Fargo, Brooks Sports and Expedia.

“This transition is a natural evolution of our tenant representation practice,” said Lonergan. “Joining Savills enables us to provide our clients with a wider range of relevant consulting resources, access to innovative technologies and thought leadership and a global reach to support real estate needs around the world. We are pleased to bring these benefits to clients while maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit and creative thinking that have distinguished our team from others in the industry.”

Lonergan and Kelly will also take on the role of branch manager, succeeding Senior Managing Director Eric Blohm, who steps down to return to brokerage full-time. He co-founded the Savills office in Seattle in 2016, successfully growing the operation to what it is today.

Savills has grown significantly in North America over the past two years. During this active period of coast-to-coast expansion, the firm has acquired several top brokerage offices, teams and consultants in Calgary, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, Nashville, and Washington, D.C. With over 35 offices and more than 800 employees between the US and Canada, Savills provides local and international clients with a cohesive suite of services and solutions, including tenant representation, workplace strategy and occupant experience, workforce and incentives strategy, labor analytics, project management and other areas of commercial real estate.

 

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm’s integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

