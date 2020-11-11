

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.11.2020 / 16:43

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Glessing

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006013006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 126 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for the financial year 2019

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.854 EUR 989.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.8540 EUR 989.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

