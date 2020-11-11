Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 46
In week 46 Festi purchased in total 313.969 own shares for total amount of 48.743.687 ISK as follows:
|Purchased
|Purchase
|Own shares total
|Week
|Date
|Time
|shares
|Share price
|price
|at end of day
|46
|9.11.2020
|12:32:59
|150.000
|155,50
|23.325.000 kr
|9.445.407
|46
|10.11.2020
|09:43:08
|150.000
|155,00
|23.250.000 kr
|9.595.407
|46
|11.11.2020
|10:07:11
|13.969
|155,25
|2.168.687 kr
|9.609.376
|313.969
|48.743.687 kr
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has now bought in total 3.963.969 own shares for 599.999.937 ISK and has with this finished the buy-back of own shares.
Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares but with these purchases owns now 9.609.376 shares which is 2.89% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme was in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
