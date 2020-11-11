In week 46 Festi purchased in total 313.969 own shares for total amount of 48.743.687 ISK as follows:

Purchased Purchase Own shares total Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day 46 9.11.2020 12:32:59 150.000 155,50 23.325.000 kr 9.445.407 46 10.11.2020 09:43:08 150.000 155,00 23.250.000 kr 9.595.407 46 11.11.2020 10:07:11 13.969 155,25 2.168.687 kr 9.609.376 313.969 48.743.687 kr

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has now bought in total 3.963.969 own shares for 599.999.937 ISK and has with this finished the buy-back of own shares.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares but with these purchases owns now 9.609.376 shares which is 2.89% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme was in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.