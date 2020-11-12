Calix Support Cloud Update Further Enables Customer Experience Teams to Improve First Call Resolution by up to 36 Percent and Deliver Massive Operational Savings

To date, CSC customers have realized dramatic improvements in operational efficiencies including first call resolution (FCR) of up to 36 percent. With this latest release, support team leaders can also track the effectiveness of support interactions through a refreshed CSC dashboard that delivers the same deep network insights but now in an actionable, graphical format. Support teams can instantly check key performance metrics to ensure they are providing the best possible service to their subscribers.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced enhancements to Calix Support Cloud (CSC) that will dramatically increase the efficiency of how subscribers set up EDGE Suites while also delivering massive operational savings via dramatic reductions in issue escalations, follow-up calls, and truck rolls. This new level of high-touch care allows customer support representatives (CSRs) to work directly through the cloud platform to solve issues. This eliminates the need for subscribers with varying levels of technical expertise to perform complex tasks, potentially resulting in more trouble calls.

“We recently added ExperienceIQ and ProtectIQ to our portfolio of product offerings and learned immediately how much control it puts into the hands of our subscribers,” said Jerry Piper, VP of operations for the Idaho-based Cambridge Telephone Company. “In the effort to manage the home Wi-Fi experience, subscribers are going to have different levels of tech-savviness, so our support teams must be able to help manage devices and applications. Our teams are always looking for ways to serve our customers better, so the ability to essentially manage their networks for them is a huge benefit. Our subscribers know they can call on our support team, and we will be able to take care of them efficiently, usually solving their problem in a single call.”

Calix Cloud customers also have access to Customer Success Services—experts who help CSP teams use CSC insights optimally and stay on top of the latest best practices, including increasing FCR. These collaborations help CSRs deliver the ultimate experience to their subscribers.

“EDGE Suites are designed to give subscribers more control over their experience, but CSR teams play a critical, front-line role in ensuring the setup process is user-friendly,” said Shane Eleniak, SVP of Revenue EDGE products for Calix. “This latest release continues the evolution of Calix Support Cloud, further tying its benefits to EDGE Suites and creating a win-win for subscribers and service providers. The home Wi-Fi experience continues to improve and become smarter for subscribers because CSR teams are armed with actionable insights and the ability to directly intervene as necessary. The result is more efficient setup calls that result in faster resolutions—not escalations and follow-ups.”

Learn more about the latest Revenue EDGE enhancements from ConneXions and our 20.4 quarterly product release in our November 24 webinar “Elevate your value: Deliver experiences that capture your subscribers’ attention.”

