ARHT Media Grants Options

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 677,500 options to various employees and one director under the stock option plan of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.30 per option and shall expire on November 11, 2025. The options shall vest in three equal tranches, with the first tranche vesting on the date of grant, the second tranche vesting on November 11, 2021 and the third tranche vesting on November 11, 2022, all subject to a four-month regulatory hold period.

Following the grant of the stock options, the Company has a total of 7,826,289 stock options outstanding representing approximately 8.4% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The grant of options remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

