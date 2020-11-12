 

Kvika banki hf. Financial results for the first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 17:04  |  79   |   |   

At a meeting of the Board of Directors on 12 November 2020, the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the Interim Financial Statements of the Kvika banki hf. group for the period 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Highlights of the Interim Financial Statements for the first nine months of 2020

  • Pre-tax profit amounted to ISK 1,533 million
  • After-tax profit was ISK 1,337 million
  • Return on equity (ROE) after tax was 11.3%
  • Earnings per share amounted to ISK 0.70
  • Net operating income was ISK 6,077 million
  • Operating expenses totalled ISK 4,004 million
  • Total assets amounted to ISK 114.7 billion
  • Total equity was ISK 17.8 billion
  • Capital adequacy ratio as at end of September was 26.9%, taking dividend policy into account
  • Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 321%
  • Total assets under management were ISK 538 billion
  • At end of September full-time employees numbered 148.

A presentation will be held for market participants and shareholders at 8:45 GMT on Friday 13 November. The meeting will be made available via webcast on www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar. Presentation for investors is attached.

Good results and strong growth in fee and commission income

The pre-tax profit of Kvika hf. for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to ISK 1,533 million, exceeding the earnings estimate for the period. After-tax profit was ISK 1,337 million. ROE for the period was 11.3%, and 10,3% for the third quarter.

Net interest income amounted to ISK 1,328 million, relatively unchanged YoY. Net fee and commission income amounted to ISK 4,329 million, an increase of 20% YoY. Net financial income amounted to ISK 352 million, a YoY decrease of 19%. Net impairment was negative by ISK 228 million, primarily as a result of precautionary provisions due to COVID-19.

Operating expenses were ISK 4,004 million in the first nine months of the year, increasing by 0.3% between years, which was in line with expectations.

Strong balance sheet

At the end of September 2020, total assets amounted to ISK 114.7 billion, compared to ISK 105.6 billion at year-end 2019. Loans to customers were ISK 28.7 billion as at end of September, decreasing by ISK 1.4 billion during the period. The Bank's liquidity is very strong, with cash and balances with central bank amounting to ISK 28.1 billion as at end of September, in addition to which government-backed bonds amounted to ISK 26.5 billion. The LCR was 321% as at end of September, compared to 246% at year-end 2019, well above the 100% minimum coverage requirement. The Bank aims to lower it’s LCR ratio in the next months as it is well above the internal long-term target.

Seite 1 von 2
Kvika Banki 7,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Financial results for the first nine months of 2020 At a meeting of the Board of Directors on 12 November 2020, the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the Interim Financial Statements of the Kvika banki hf. group for the period 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020. Highlights of the Interim …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Kvika banki hf. will publish its Q3 financial results on Thursday 12 November 2020
30.10.20
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital
29.10.20
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
29.10.20
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary results for Q3 2020 and updated earnings estimate for the year
22.10.20
Kvika banki hf. issues 3Y senior unsecured bond