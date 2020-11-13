MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU, OTC: NSAUF, FWB: 2CM2) (“MegumaGold”) and Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (CSE: CAMP, OTC: SMATF, FSE: A68) (“Canadian GoldCamps”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arm’s length agreement dated November 12, 2020 (the “Agreement”) with respect to a contemplated business combination by way of a proposed share exchange between MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps to which MegumaGold would acquire 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Canadian GoldCamps (the “Transaction”). The parties shall jointly prepare an information circular (setting forth inter alia the recommendations of their respective boards of directors for the proposed Transaction) as soon as reasonably feasible. Each party will file a Notice of Meeting and Record Date on SEDAR in due course.



The proposed Transaction would provide shareholders of both companies with: