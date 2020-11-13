MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU, OTC: NSAUF, FWB: 2CM2)
(“MegumaGold”) and Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (CSE: CAMP, OTC: SMATF, FSE: A68) (“Canadian
GoldCamps”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arm’s length agreement dated November 12, 2020 (the “Agreement”) with respect to a contemplated
business combination by way of a proposed share exchange between MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps to which MegumaGold would acquire 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Canadian
GoldCamps (the “Transaction”). The parties shall jointly prepare an information circular (setting forth inter alia the recommendations of their respective boards of directors for
the proposed Transaction) as soon as reasonably feasible. Each party will file a Notice of Meeting and Record Date on SEDAR in due course.
The proposed Transaction would provide shareholders of both companies with:
- A complementary district consolidation of Canadian GoldCamps properties in New Brunswick’s Bathurst Mining Camp, Newfoundland’s Central Gold Belt, and MegumaGold’s extensive exploration land position in Nova Scotia’s Meguma Gold District;
- Combined goal of defining additional gold resources across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in 2021;
- Strengthened balance sheet and enhanced ability to raise capital to advance exploration;
- Strengthened management and leadership team through complimentary skillsets;
- A critical mass to support further accretive entry into dominant positions in Gold Camps across Canada.
Canadian GoldCamps is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource assets with a focus on precious metal properties which have potential for both significant exploration upside and are prospective for future development. Canadian GoldCamps this year expanded its strategic focus toward precious metals and further affirmed its forward-looking plan to build a diversified portfolio of exploration properties in historical gold-producing areas of Canada.
MegumaGold has assembled a strategically positioned, district-scale claim tenure comprised of 110,791 hectares within the Meguma Gold District in Nova Scotia. MegumaGold’s current focus is preparing drilling campaigns for its Caribou, Killag, and Touquoy West Properties while continuing to develop its regional targets throughout the district. At Touquoy West, located 4 km to the west of St Barbara’s Touquoy mine, combined soil geochemistry results and Induced Polarization (IP) survey results have identified three main anomalies on strike with the Touquoy mine that have never been drill tested. At Killag, MegumaGold’s initial Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program has identified anomalous gold results over a strike length of 1 km open to the east and west, approximately 20 km to the east of St Barbara’s Touquoy mine. In September of 2020 MegumaGold completed an amalgamation with Osprey Gold acquiring the Goldenville deposit (see MegumaGold press release dated September 14, 2020).
0 Kommentare