 

ROBIT PLC RESTORES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          13 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 9.30 A.M. 
                     
ROBIT PLC RESTORES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

On 24 March 2020, Robit renounced its profit guidance for the financial year 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the development of the business and economy. According to the company’s original guidance, in 2020 Robit aimed for net sales growth and increased profitability of the euro-denominated adjusted EBITDA over the previous financial year.

Robit’s outlook for the rest of the year has become clearer and this allows restoring the guidance for the year 2020.

Guidance for 2020

Robit estimates 2020 net sales and euro-denominated adjusted EBITDA to grow from financial year 2019.

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
Tel. +358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com  

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 12 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


