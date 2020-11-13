 

DGAP-Adhoc gamigo AG; gives notice of conditional early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022

gamigo AG / Key word(s): Bond
gamigo AG; gives notice of conditional early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022

13-Nov-2020 / 17:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

gamigo AG gives notice of conditional early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022

Hamburg, 13. November 2020 - gamigo AG exercises its right to make a voluntary early redemption in full of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022 (ISIN: SE0011614445) (the "Bonds") by sending a notice of conditional early redemption to the holders of Bonds. The Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds originally dated 5 October 2018. The Bonds will be redeemed on 10 December 2020 at a price of 103.875 per cent of par plus accrued but unpaid interest which will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at the end of business day on 3 December 2020 (the record date). The voluntary early redemption in full is conditional upon Media and Games Invest Plc's ("MGI") (the parent company of gamigo AG) successful issue, announced by MGI today, of the EUR 80,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds with maturity date in December 2024. The net proceeds from the bond issue by MGI will partly be used to redeem the Bonds. In connection with the redemption, the Existing Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

For complete information of the early redemption, we refer to the notice of conditional early redemption published on the company web page and accessible via below link.

https://corporate.gamigo.com/en/investors/

More information about the bond issue by MGI can be found here:

https://corporate.gamigo.com/en/investors/

Responsible parties
This information is such information Gamigo AG is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible person set out below for publication at the time stated by Gamigo AG's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible person below may be contacted for further information.

