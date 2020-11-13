DGAP-Ad-hoc: gamigo AG / Key word(s): Bond gamigo AG; gives notice of conditional early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022 13-Nov-2020 / 17:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

gamigo AG gives notice of conditional early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022

Hamburg, 13. November 2020 - gamigo AG exercises its right to make a voluntary early redemption in full of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022 (ISIN: SE0011614445) (the "Bonds") by sending a notice of conditional early redemption to the holders of Bonds. The Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds originally dated 5 October 2018. The Bonds will be redeemed on 10 December 2020 at a price of 103.875 per cent of par plus accrued but unpaid interest which will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at the end of business day on 3 December 2020 (the record date). The voluntary early redemption in full is conditional upon Media and Games Invest Plc's ("MGI") (the parent company of gamigo AG) successful issue, announced by MGI today, of the EUR 80,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds with maturity date in December 2024. The net proceeds from the bond issue by MGI will partly be used to redeem the Bonds. In connection with the redemption, the Existing Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

