Taat Producing 600 lb / 272 kg of Beyond Tobacco Per Day, Increased Capacity from Upgraded Equipment can Provide Material for up to 2.1 Million Taat Cartons Per Year

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that its in-house production of the Beyond Tobacco base material for Taat, its flagship product to be launched in Ohio later this month, is now being produced at a rate of approximately 600 lb / 272 kg per day, a quantity that is sufficient to produce approximately one full 1,440-carton pallet of Taat. As stated in the Company’s press release dated October 16, 2020, Taat’s Las Vegas, NV processing facility can produce up to 1,200 lb / 544 kg of Beyond Tobacco per day. Having already reached 50% of its in-house production capacity for Beyond Tobacco even before launching Taat, the Company has ordered upgraded machinery to accommodate forecasted increases in demand following the debut of Taat in the United States. In addition to current interest in Taat from tobacco wholesalers and retailers in Ohio, nearly one third of unique visitors to the Company’s TryTaat landing page ( http://trytaat.com ) have requested Taat product samples. With Taat’s Ohio launch set to occur later this quarter, the Company’s Las Vegas, NV processing facility has been in operation for 16 hours per day every day including weekends to prepare a sufficient supply of Beyond Tobacco to meet anticipated demand.