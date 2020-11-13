 

LexaGene Announces Results of Annual General Shareholder’s Meeting

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company’s 2020 Annual General Shareholder’s Meeting held on November 10, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 48,273,080 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 42.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

  • To set the number of Directors to be elected at five.
  • Election of Directors.
  • To re-appoint Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.
  • Increase the number of Common Shares available for conversion of Restricted Share Units.
  • Increase the number of Common Shares available for exercise of Options.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For % Shares Withheld /
Abstain 		%
Dr. John (Jack) Regan 22,117,120 97.03 677,427 2.97
Daryl Rebeck 22,705,522 95.22 1,089,025 4.78
Thomas Richard Slezak 22,691,362 99.55 103,185 0.45
Dr. Manohar Furtado 22,717,615 99.66 76,932 0.34
Joseph Caruso 22,494,351 98.68 300,196 1.32

To be added to the LexaGene email list, please subscribe on the Company website.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Jack Regan
Chief Executive Officer & Director

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.
LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contacts
Nicole Ridgedale
Director of Corporate Marketing, LexaGene
800.215.1824 ext 206
nridgedale@lexagene.com

Investor Relations
Jay Adelaar
Vice President of Capital Markets, LexaGene
800.215.1824 ext 207
jadelaar@lexagene.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


