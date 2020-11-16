 

Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group

16-Nov-2020 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group

Munich/Milan, November 16, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group S.r.l., the second largest mail and parcel delivery company in Italy, to Poste Italiane S.p.A., based in Milan. The transaction is expected to have a relevant positive impact on the Mutares Holding Results.

The transaction is still subject to approval by the antitrust authorities. Mutares expects the transaction to be successfully completed latest in January 2021.

Disclaimer

This release is an ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice or recommendations relating to financial instruments, nor does this announcement constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America ("United States"), in Australia, Canada, Japan or other jurisdictions in which an offer is subject to legal restrictions.

The securities of Mutares referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be sold or offered for sale in Australia, Canada or Japan or to or for the account or benefit of Australian, Canadian or Japanese residents. There will be no registration of the securities referred to in this announcement under the Securities Act or the applicable laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

