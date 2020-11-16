DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group 16-Nov-2020 / 06:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group

Munich/Milan, November 16, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group S.r.l., the second largest mail and parcel delivery company in Italy, to Poste Italiane S.p.A., based in Milan. The transaction is expected to have a relevant positive impact on the Mutares Holding Results.

The transaction is still subject to approval by the antitrust authorities. Mutares expects the transaction to be successfully completed latest in January 2021.

