 

DSV, 845 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 845

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-7 281,484   1,065.53   299,928,490
8: 9 November 2020   83,000   1,096.90   91,042,758
9: 10 November 2020   58,000   1,009.55   58,554,068
10: 11 November 2020   48,000   1,022.32   49,071,562
11: 12 November 2020   50,000   1,020.04   51,002,170
12: 13 November 2020   53,000   1,022.65   54,200,222
Accumulated trading for days 1-12 573,484   1,052.86   603,799,270

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 2,535,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.10% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

