Lifetime Brands to Present at Sidoti Virtual Conference on November 19, 2020

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.



Lifetime Brands Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will present at 1:00 PM ET. The Company’s presentation and a recording of the event can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y-0DRKyERZOufGFr9bobfg