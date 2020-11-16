 

Leaf Group Names T. Tara Turk-Haynes Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced the appointment of T. Tara Turk-Haynes to the role of Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Turk-Haynes will now lead the development of Leaf Group’s inclusion strategy and executive diversity initiatives, while continuing to oversee talent recruitment for Leaf Group and its portfolio of digital-first brands. She will continue to report to Jill Angel who leads Leaf Group’s People team.

“I’ve known Tara for many years and she is a passionate leader that approaches every role with a high degree of thoughtfulness and empathy. Her positive energy, deep knowledge of our Leaf Group company and brands, and dedication to creating inclusive workspaces makes her the ideal candidate to lead Leaf Group’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group.

T. Tara Turk-Haynes joined Leaf Group in 2016 as Director, People, where she led the company’s employee engagement, talent acquisition and learning and development programs. Prior to joining Leaf Group, she was Director of Administrative Operations for Metacloud, a Cisco Company, and has also worked at Variety, Ticketmaster and NBC Universal. Turk-Haynes graduated from Eugene Lang College at The New School and Sarah Lawrence College. She is also a playwright and a member of the Geffen Writers Room for 2020. 

“Tara’s passion for the DEI space and her dedication to our Leaf Group employees are a powerful combination and I know she will be a fantastic leader to guide us in creating programs that support our commitment to becoming a more inclusive and equitable workplace,” said Jill Angel, Executive Vice President, People, for Leaf Group.

Added T. Tara Turk-Haynes, “Leaf Group is a company that truly values its people and I have loved my work here over the past four years. Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a journey and not a destination. I am excited about the opportunity to develop programs and resources that will further support our people and brands as we continue to grow as a company.”

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contacts
Sharna Daduk
Vice President, Communications
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com


