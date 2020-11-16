Blink Charging Introduces Cable Management Solution for New and Existing EV Charger Locations

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the introduction of its innovative Cable Management Solution for use with both new Blink charging stations and retrofit installations of its IQ 200 charging stations.

"This new product offering speaks to what Blink is all about—being the most flexible and resourceful EV charging company. We pride ourselves on responding to the needs of our host locations," remarked Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

The cable management system is compatible with both the rectangular and triangular pedestal charging stations for new deployments and installed equipment. It also works with wall or pedestal mounted chargers, keeping the charging cable off the ground while providing convenience for consumers charging their EVs. The system includes a retraction mechanism modeled after traditional gas pump designs, ensuring ease of use for familiar gas pump operations. Additionally, the cable management system eliminates an EV driver's need to wrap the charging cable around the pedestal, saves time for drivers, and minimizes tripping hazards. Many fleet operations and large RFPs from utilities and municipalities increasingly require cable management solutions, and Blink is pleased to be able to address these requirements in an elegant and slim design.

"As a leader in the EV industry, product innovation is a primary and vital focus for our Company. Whether it is the 80-amp Blink IQ 200 charger, our local load-sharing capabilities, our innovative portable emergency EV chargers, or this Cable Management Solution, we are committed to expanding the portfolio of our products. Our product and technology solutions will benefit the EV industry as a whole," commented Josh Winkler, Blink's Senior Vice President of Product and Technology.