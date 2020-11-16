 

Blink Charging Introduces Cable Management Solution for New and Existing EV Charger Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 15:15  |  27   |   |   
  • Cable Management Solution allows for a consumer-friendly charging experience while reducing the number of touchpoints on EV charging equipment
  • New product offering addresses the needs of the estimated $17.6 billion global EV charging infrastructure market*

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the introduction of its innovative Cable Management Solution for use with both new Blink charging stations and retrofit installations of its IQ 200 charging stations.

The cable management product responds to the EV charging market demand for flexible EV charging equipment configurations. The elegant solution effortlessly maintains the equipment's cords promoting safety around charging stations and ongoing preventative maintenance of EV chargers.

"This new product offering speaks to what Blink is all about—being the most flexible and resourceful EV charging company. We pride ourselves on responding to the needs of our host locations," remarked Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

The cable management system is compatible with both the rectangular and triangular pedestal charging stations for new deployments and installed equipment. It also works with wall or pedestal mounted chargers, keeping the charging cable off the ground while providing convenience for consumers charging their EVs. The system includes a retraction mechanism modeled after traditional gas pump designs, ensuring ease of use for familiar gas pump operations. Additionally, the cable management system eliminates an EV driver's need to wrap the charging cable around the pedestal, saves time for drivers, and minimizes tripping hazards. Many fleet operations and large RFPs from utilities and municipalities increasingly require cable management solutions, and Blink is pleased to be able to address these requirements in an elegant and slim design.

"As a leader in the EV industry, product innovation is a primary and vital focus for our Company. Whether it is the 80-amp Blink IQ 200 charger, our local load-sharing capabilities, our innovative portable emergency EV chargers, or this Cable Management Solution, we are committed to expanding the portfolio of our products. Our product and technology solutions will benefit the EV industry as a whole," commented Josh Winkler, Blink's Senior Vice President of Product and Technology.

Seite 1 von 3
Blink Charging Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blink Charging Introduces Cable Management Solution for New and Existing EV Charger Locations Cable Management Solution allows for a consumer-friendly charging experience while reducing the number of touchpoints on EV charging equipmentNew product offering addresses the needs of the estimated $17.6 billion global EV charging infrastructure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Blink Charging Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Results
04.11.20
Blink Expands Employee Base 30% to Support Growth In Demand for EV Charging Infrastructure
02.11.20
Blink Charging to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2020
30.10.20
Blink Charging CEO Michael D. Farkas To Participate In The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series: Building a Flexible Model For EV Charging Solutions
27.10.20
Blink Deploys EV Charging Stations at Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust Multifamily Properties in Missouri
22.10.20
BLNK Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Blink Charging Co. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020
21.10.20
Blink Charging to Participate in Electric Vehicle Webinar Presented by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
11
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen