TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)



Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.