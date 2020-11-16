 

Quest Resource Holding Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue was $23.7 million, a 0.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Gross profit was $4.6 million, a 4.5% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2019.
  • Gross margin was 19.2% of revenue, compared with 19.9% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Operating expenses decreased 2.4% to $4.4 million and included $355,000 ($0.02 per share) of professional fee expenses related to M&A related activities.
  • Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.02) compared with $0.00 during the third quarter of 2019. Included within the net loss per share for the third quarter was a non-cash deemed dividend adjustment of $(205,000), or $(0.01) per share, attributable to a change in warrants issued in a March 2016 public offering of common stock.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.0% to $989,000, compared with $860,000 during the third quarter of 2019.

Year-to-Date 2020 Highlights (September 30, 2020)

  • Revenue was $71.0 million, a 6.6% decrease compared with the same period of 2019.
  • Gross profit was $13.5 million, a 4.2% decrease compared with the same period of 2019.
  • Gross margin was 19.0% of revenue, a 50 basis point improvement compared with 18.5% for the same period of 2019.
  • Other income of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per share, represented the use of PPP Loan proceeds to fund eligible expenses under the CARES Act.
  • Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders improved to $0.04, compared with $(0.01) during the same period of 2019. Included within the net loss per share for the third quarter was a non-cash deemed dividend adjustment of $(205,000), or $(0.01) per share, attributable to anti-dilution provisions of warrants issued in a March 2016 public offering of common stock.
  • Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, a 7.4% increase compared to the same period of 2019.

“We delivered 15% growth in Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter, reflecting stability in our customer base, our flexible cost structure, and a tight control over costs. While customer activity levels in those end markets that were most severely impacted by COVID-19 are still below last year, volumes have improved sequentially and are stabilizing. Partially offsetting the headwind in these markets, we continue to see strength in other areas, such as grocery and specialty retail, which make up a large portion of our overall mix,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While there is still near-term uncertainty regarding the direction and pace of an economic recovery, we are encouraged that since the end of the quarter, we have seen pockets of growth from the expansion of programs with existing customers and the movement of new opportunities in our sales pipeline.

In addition, we completed our first acquisition as part of our broader M&A strategy, further leveraging the scale and scope of our national service platform. The acquisition of Green Remedies Waste & Recycling brings the potential for additional growth in an attractive end market, as well as significant EBITDA contribution. We expect that continued support of our customers, organic growth opportunities in our pipeline, and contributions from acquisitions like Green Remedies provide diversified revenue mix, ongoing revenue and gross profit growth, increased profitability through operating leverage, and attractive shareholder returns.”

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Quest will conduct a conference call today, November 16, 2020, at 5:00 PM ET, to review the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-866-548-4713 within the U.S. or 1-323-794-2093 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 2631839. The conference call, which may include forward-looking statements, is also being webcast and is available via the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Quest’s investor relations website for 90 days.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, a non-GAAP financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA," is presented. From time-to-time, Quest considers and uses this supplemental measure of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents this non-GAAP measure because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest's performance. Quest's definition of this adjusted financial measure may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes this measure facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures. (See attached table "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.")

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. In addition, Quest’s programs and services enable customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides information that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a "safe harbor" for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our belief we have operations in place to sustainably support profitability while consistently providing excellent customer service; our belief that our outlook for growth from our existing customer base remains solid and our pipeline of new business is growing; our belief that our acquisition of Green Remedies brings the potential for additional growth and significant EBITDA contribution; our expectation that continued support of our customers, organic growth opportunities in our pipeline, and contributions from acquisitions like Green Remedies provide diversified revenue mix, ongoing revenue and gross profit growth, increased profitability through operating leverage, and attractive shareholder returns; and our belief that the financial measures contained in this press release facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. These statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC
Joe Noyons
817.778.8424


Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
 		  Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
 		    September 30,
  
    2020
 		   2019
 		    2020
 		   2019
 		 
Revenue   $ 23,701     $ 23,926     $ 71,002     $ 76,020  
Cost of revenue     19,144       19,154       57,527       61,956  
Gross profit     4,557       4,772       13,475       14,064  
Selling, general, and administrative     4,291       4,221       12,678       12,663  
Depreciation and amortization     150       330       818       982  
Total operating expenses     4,441       4,551       13,496       13,645  
Operating income (loss)     116       221       (21 )     419  
Other income     150             1,408        
Interest expense     (73     (119 )     (244 )     (344 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (168 )           (168 )      
Income before taxes     25       102       975       75  
Income tax expense     92       55       64       165  
Net income (loss)   $ (67   $ 47     $ 911     $ (90 )




Deemed dividend for warrant down round feature 		    (205    



      (205 )      
Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders   $ (272   $ 47     $ 706     $ (90 )
Net income (loss) per common share:                              
Basic   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.00     $ 0.04     $ (0.01 )
Diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.00     $ 0.04     $ (0.01 )
                                     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                    
Basic     17,290       15,350       16,055        15,340  
Diluted     17,290       15,399       16,070        15,340  



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended
 		 
    September 30,
 		     September 30, 
 		  
    2020
 		     2019      2020
 		     2019
 		 
Net income (loss)   $ (67 )   $ 47     $ 911     $ (90 )
Depreciation and amortization     176       354       872       1,056  
Interest expense     73       119       244                       344  
Stock-based compensation expense     324       285       1,101       758  
Other adjustments     391             (528 )     248  
Income tax expense     92       55       64       165  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 989     $ 860     $ 2,664     $ 2,481  



BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    September 30,     December 31,
    2020     2019
     (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 6,427     $ 3,411  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $873 and $767 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     15,151       13,900  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,343       1,110  
Total current assets     22,921       18,421  
               
Goodwill     58,208       58,208  
Intangible assets, net     915       1,591  
Property and equipment, net, and other assets     2,545       2,436  
Total assets   $ 84,589     $ 80,656  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 13,011     $ 13,317  
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities     22       19  
Total current liabilities     13,033       13,336  
               
Revolving credit facility, net     4,163       4,535  
Other long-term liabilities     659       1,141  
Total liabilities     17,855       19,012  
               
Commitments and contingencies              
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019            
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 18,381 and 15,373 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     18       15  
Additional paid-in capital     165,239       160,858  
Accumulated deficit     (98,523 )     (99,229 )
Total stockholders’ equity     66,734       61,644  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 84,589     $ 80,656  

