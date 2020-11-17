 

JACQUET METALS SA Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

October 31st, 2020

23 461 313

33 211 765

A total number of 33 211 765 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 455 047 voting rights attached to the 455 047 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Jacquet Metals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JACQUET METALS SA Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers) Regulatory News: JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ): Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting October 31st, 2020 23 461 313 33 211 765 A total number of 33 211 765 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity