Icelandair Group hf. Major shareholder announcement Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Íslandsbanki hf. confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is now 1,420,279,117 which corresponds to 4.99% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) …



