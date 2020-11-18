JDE Peet’s shareholders appoint Fabien Simon and Frank Engelen as members of the Board

Press release

Amsterdam, 18 November 2020

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders appointed Fabien Simon as executive member of the Board and Frank Engelen as a non-executive member of the Board, effective 18 November 2020.

It is the intention of the Board to appoint Frank Engelen as member of the Audit Committee, following his appointment as non-executive member of the Board.