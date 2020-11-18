 

Hexagon Composites ASA Approval of Written Resolution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 13:57  |  38   |   |   

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice in relation to the Written Resolution dated November 17 2020, proposing, amongst other items, a waiver from the dividend restriction to enable the transfer of up to 15% of the Company’s shares in Hexagon Purus to the shareholders of the Company, in conjunction with the intended Spin Off of Hexagon Purus.

The proposed resolution was today adopted with the requisite majority. Please find attached the notice from Nordic Trustee AS.

Hexagon highly appreciates the support from its bondholders in conjunction with the Written Resolution, which enables the spin-off of Hexagon Purus to be structured in a manner that maximizes value to all stakeholders.

Carnegie AS and SEB acted as financial advisors for the Company.


For further queries, please contact:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

Attachment


Hexagon Composites Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Composites ASA Approval of Written Resolution Reference is made to the stock exchange notice in relation to the Written Resolution dated November 17 2020, proposing, amongst other items, a waiver from the dividend restriction to enable the transfer of up to 15% of the Company’s shares in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Written Resolution
13.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting
12.11.20
Hexagon Purus enters frame agreement with Everfuel, supporting commercialization of zero-emission hydrogen transport in Europe
11.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA postpones Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020
06.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
06.11.20
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s development path to zero emissions vehicles (ZEV)
06.11.20
Hexagon Purus to supply composite high-pressure cylinders for the development of the first hydrogen powered commuter train in the U.S.
23.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
23.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
21.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:33 Uhr
599
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher