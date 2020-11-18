The proposed resolution was today adopted with the requisite majority. Please find attached the notice from Nordic Trustee AS.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice in relation to the Written Resolution dated November 17 2020, proposing, amongst other items, a waiver from the dividend restriction to enable the transfer of up to 15% of the Company’s shares in Hexagon Purus to the shareholders of the Company, in conjunction with the intended Spin Off of Hexagon Purus.

Hexagon highly appreciates the support from its bondholders in conjunction with the Written Resolution, which enables the spin-off of Hexagon Purus to be structured in a manner that maximizes value to all stakeholders.

