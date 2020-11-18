 

OSS to Present at Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series on November 19, 2020

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series being held on November 19, 2020.

The virtual road show, presented by Channelchek, will feature a corporate presentation by OSS President and CEO David Raun and CFO John Morrison.

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, hosted by Noble’s senior research analyst, Joe Gomes. Webcast participants may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the presentation.

Event: Noble Virtual Road Show
Date: November 19, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific time (11 a.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: Register now

Registration is free but limited to the first 100 registrants.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration or contact your Noble representative.

For any questions about One Stop Systems, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Noble Capital Markets
Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade.

In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com, a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news. For more information, visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance edge computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance, and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management’s expectations for revenue growth generated by new products and design wins. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact


