Startek is the Employer of Choice at the Australian Business Awards 2020

Now in their fifteenth year, The Australian Business Awards (ABA) are an annual all-encompassing recognition program that recognises organisations that demonstrate the core values of business and product innovation, technological achievement and employee engagement via a set of comprehensive award categories.

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized as an ‘Employer of Choice’ (EOC) in The Australian Business Awards 2020. The Employer of Choice category recognises workplaces for maximising the potential of their workforce through exemplary HR policies and practices.

“This Employer of Choice recognition emphasises our commitment to creating opportunities for growth and development for our people,” said Rajiv Ahuja, President of Startek. “Our inclusive culture, wide range of differentiated developmental opportunities, and in-depth career growth programmes are key to our success not just as an employer, but as a business overall. It is indeed a proud moment for our teams in Australia—it is truly a testament to our people management practices, thus making us a workplace of choice.”

At Startek, the culture is the sum of five strong pillars of Collaboration & Connection, Empowerment & Accountability, Exploration, Purpose-Driven, and Growth & Development.

“Fifty-four organisations have been selected in this year’s ABA Employer of Choice Awards. These organisations have demonstrated adaptability in the workplace by utilising flexible and new ways of working and learning,” said Ms Tara Johnston, Program Director. “Leading organisations have begun to implement an entirely new working environment that breaks down communication barriers, positioning organisations to harness the talent within their organisation, transform the employee experience and position businesses to be more resilient,” Ms Johnston added.

The assessment process included submission of HR best practices in the areas of recruitment, engagement, retention, organisational culture, leadership commitment, people development, health & safety, performance management and recognition, followed by a stringent jury assessment.

With over 700 engagement specialists in Australia, Startek is committed to increasing its presence in the country. The company serves diverse industry segments such as BFSI, Automotive, Retail and Energy & Utilities. Startek has embraced the future of work, with a hybrid model of brick-and-mortar and cloud-enabled Work from Home (WFH) solutions. Through its StarCloud technology, Startek is proving a unified, secured & scalable solution for collaboration, task reporting, detection, monitoring & accountability for WFH.

