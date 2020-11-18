 

Stryker announces pricing of $600 million senior notes offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 23:00  |  48   |   |   

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.600% Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). Unless previously redeemed pursuant to their terms, the Notes will mature on December 1, 2023. The offering of the Notes is expected to settle on November 23, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include payments in connection with the redemption of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s (“Wright”) convertible debt, which the Company assumed upon completion of the acquisition of Wright.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as active joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made pursuant to a preliminary prospectus supplement, filed today, to the Company’s prospectus, dated February 7, 2019, filed as part of the Company’s effective shelf registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Notes may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 or wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the impact on our operations and financial results of the COVID-19 pandemic and any related policies and actions by governments or other third parties; unexpected liabilities, costs, charges or expenses in connection with the acquisition of Wright; the effects of the Wright transaction on the parties' relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; weakening of economic conditions that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our products; changes in foreign exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of new products, including Wright products; potential supply disruptions; changes in reimbursement levels from third-party payors; a significant increase in product liability claims; the ultimate total cost with respect to recall-related matters; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; resolution of tax audits; the impact of the federal legislation to reform the United States healthcare system; costs to comply with medical device regulations; changes in financial markets; changes in the competitive environment; our ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions in full or at all or within the expected timeframes, including the acquisition of Wright; and our ability to realize anticipated cost savings. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Stryker announces pricing of $600 million senior notes offering Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stryker (NYSE:SYK) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.600% Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). Unless previously …

