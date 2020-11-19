MeiraGTx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $12.85 per share. In addition, MeiraGTx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 of its ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds to MeiraGTx from the offering are expected to be approximately $64.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. All of the ordinary shares in the offering are being sold by MeiraGTx.



BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Evercore ISI, Barclays and Chardan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.