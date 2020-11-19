 

MeiraGTx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $12.85 per share. In addition, MeiraGTx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 of its ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds to MeiraGTx from the offering are expected to be approximately $64.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. All of the ordinary shares in the offering are being sold by MeiraGTx.

BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Evercore ISI, Barclays and Chardan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The ordinary shares are being offered by MeiraGTx pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 17, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on July 19, 2019. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: +1 888 603 5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004.

