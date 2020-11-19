Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announces Binding Letter of Intent to Combine with Lottery.com

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) ("Trident"), announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) for a business combination transaction with Lottery.com, which would result in Lottery.com (the “Company”) becoming a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Founded in 2015, Lottery.com is a leading online platform to play the lottery from your phone, offering official state-sanctioned lottery games, like Powerball, Mega-Millions and state games, in the U.S. and around the world. Lottery.com is also the world’s largest provider of lottery data to over 400 digital publishers, including hundreds of digital newspapers, television and news sites, and major digital publishers such as Google, Verizon/Yahoo, Amazon’s Alexa devices and more. Its digital lottery platform provides valuable lottery-related data, such as current and previous winning numbers, jackpots and draw dates, jackpot analysis and more, covering almost 600 lottery games in 38 countries in real time.

Lottery.com has been a pioneer in the lottery industry, working closely with state regulators to advance the industry into the digital age. Through its online platform, Lottery.com is providing official lottery games increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities by developing innovative blockchain technology, while also capturing untapped market share, including Millennial players. The platform is currently live in the Company’s home state of Texas and nine other U.S. states with expansion plans into more than 20 U.S. states and several new countries in 2021. Additionally, the Company is the only lottery platform authorized to sell Powerball tickets in 148 countries, with rapid international expansion plans for next year. Lottery.com’s ultimate vision is becoming a global lottery marketplace.

From 2016 to 2019, Lottery.com grew revenues at a compounded annual growth rate of 279%, and the Company anticipates accelerating that growth with the capital infusion from this potential transaction.

“Lottery.com has developed an innovative platform that is revolutionizing the lottery industry and bringing it into the digital age,” said Marat Rosenberg, Chairman of Trident. “The Company has developed a world-class safe and secure mobile lottery platform that provides users the ability to play official lottery games right from their phone. Lottery.com is developing blockchain technology to maintain an accurate ledger of each transaction, significantly curtailing the ability for fraudulent activity. With a track record of substantial revenue growth and user base expansion in a relatively short period of time, we believe that Lottery.com has the potential to cement its place as the leading online platform to play the lottery worldwide. We also believe we can replicate our recent success story of bringing Triterras, Inc. public through a business combination with Netfin Acquisition Corp. As an experienced SPAC team with a track record in the blockchain-enabled online platform space, we look forward to introducing the story of Lottery.com to the public market.”