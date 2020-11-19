SHARC Energy Supports King County and Seattle Pioneering Wastewater Energy Recovery

SHARC Energy participated in the opportunity that King County provided for public consultation with regards to the development of the template contract that could be used for agreements with private parties (users) for sewer heat recovery. On September 15, King County Council unanimously approved legislation allowing three wastewater heat recovery projects.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (the “Company” or “SHARC Energy ”) is pleased to announce plans are proceeding to apply its wastewater energy recovery technology to the King County sewer system, the 12 th most populous county in the US, which includes the city of Seattle.

“This is one of the most ambitious wastewater recovery initiatives in North America and we are delighted to see King County take a leadership role in recovering the energy that goes down the drain every minute of every day in buildings across the United States and around the world,” said SHARC Energy CEO Lynn Mueller.

“SHARC Energy’s wastewater recovery systems, now successfully operating in Canada — the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom — reduce the use of fossil fuels for heating and cooling, and that means energy savings and dramatic reductions in GHG emissions to help residents, property owners and government’s meet vital decarbonization targets.”

The approved program proposes up to three pilot projects in King County, including Seattle, which will operate without paying the energy transfer fee for three years in exchange for sharing data with King County Water Treatment Division (“King County WTD”), which provides wastewater treatment services to 17 cities, 17 local sewer districts and more than 1.8 million residents across a 420-square-mile area in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, including Seattle.

SHARC Energy’s system has been accepted by a US national developer which has a Seattle project that is potentially one of the pilot King County wastewater recovery projects. Details of the application involving SHARC Energy are being withheld for commercial reasons. Final development applications for one or potentially more of the pilot project proposals closes December 18, 2020.

This initiative highlights one of two opportunities for “Smart Cities”, municipalities, wastewater authorities and other owners of city wastewater and sewer infrastructure to monetize a previously forgotten resource and cost center while helping achieve the goals of government climate action plans.