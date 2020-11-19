REVOLVE to Present at Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Barclays Virtual Investor Conference Events

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in December:

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of the virtual presentations will be available within the “Events and Presentations” section of REVOLVE’s investor relations website at https://investors.revolve.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations.