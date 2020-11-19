 

REVOLVE to Present at Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Barclays Virtual Investor Conference Events

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in December:

  • Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT
  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of the virtual presentations will be available within the “Events and Presentations” section of REVOLVE’s investor relations website at https://investors.revolve.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

