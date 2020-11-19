 

Greg Buscone, Eastern Bank Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer, Joins BDC Capital Board of Directors

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce that Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer, has joined the Board of Directors of BDC Capital, an economic development company that provides financing and investment capital for growing companies in New England.

BDC Capital works in tandem with over 30 Member Banks, including Eastern, and investors to put together financing packages beyond the scope of conventional financing. Thousands of companies have benefitted from its financial assistance, which focuses on “gap financing” and supplemental assistance that bridges the gap between conventional financing and the greater needs of business and industry.

“BDC Capital is an important partner to Eastern and other Member Banks as we seek to assist companies with financing across our region,” said Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer of Eastern Bank. “Making loans and investments to small- and mid-sized businesses to encourage growth, create jobs and improve the economic prosperity of the communities we serve is a mission that Eastern and BDC Capital share. I am honored to join BDC Capital’s Board of Directors and look forward to being part of the effort to bring more good to our local community.”

Active in the community, Greg serves on business boards focused on improving the economic health of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including: the Board of Directors of Bay Cove Human Services where he also serves as Treasurer; MassEcon; and the Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) where he chairs its Diversity & Inclusion Committee. In addition, he serves on the Financial Services Committee of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Overseers of Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our Board of Directors,” said Paul F. Flynn, Jr., President and CEO of BDC Capital. “He is a leader and innovator in business lending, and we look forward to his insights as we help businesses grow by bridging the capital gap.”

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of June 30, 2020, Eastern Bank had approximately $14.0 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded $140 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,800+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

