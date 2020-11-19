FTS International Completes Financial Restructuring

Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today is an important day for FTSI. We have quickly and efficiently completed our financial restructuring and emerge with sufficient cash and revolving credit capacity to deploy stacked fleets, invest in new technology, rebuild working capital and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“FTSI is a leader in the pressure pumping space and with the entire organization focused on enhancing the value proposition to our customers, we will continue to set records in operational performance and attract new customer relationships. Our team and our pressure pumping fleet are well-positioned to quickly take advantage of increased customer demand as the world returns to a more normalized environment. I would like to express my gratitude to all of our employees for their dedication during this process, and thank our customers, vendors, and service providers for their continued cooperation and support.”

“The new owners, which include Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Glendon Capital Management, Wexford Capital, and the Wilks Brothers, have deep industry experience, and understand the value of FTSI and the proposition to our customers and the industry,” continued Mr. Doss. “We expect them to be active partners, who are strongly committed to supporting our company. The proactive transaction agreed to by our equity and debt holders enhances value for all stakeholders and solidifies the company’s prospects for the future—I am proud that FTSI now has one of the cleanest balance sheets of any public, pure-play pressure pumping company.”

As previously announced, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division confirmed FTSI’s prepackaged plan of reorganization (the “Confirmed Plan”) on November 4, 2020. Pursuant to the Confirmed Plan, FTSI deleveraged its balance sheet by equitizing all prepetition funded debt, resulting in holders of FTSI’s legacy senior notes and term loan collectively holding over 90% of FTSI’s new common stock. Holders of FTSI’s legacy equity interests received approximately 9.4% of FTSI’s new common stock under the Confirmed Plan.