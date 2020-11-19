AVROBIO Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $11.25 million of additional shares of its common stock (15 percent) offered in the public offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by the company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $75 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Wells Fargo Securities and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

AVROBIO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, to fund its current programs in Fabry disease, cystinosis, Gaucher disease type 1, Hunter syndrome, Pompe disease and Gaucher disease type 3, fund external and internal manufacturing and process development activities and fund research and development activities that relate to its current and future clinical and preclinical activities, including the cost of research and development personnel. The company intends to use the remainder for planned general and administrative expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities described may be offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235641), including a base prospectus. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering and a final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.